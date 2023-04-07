DC Universe: James Mangold Confirms He's Writing Swamp Thing

James Gunn's DC Universe is officially in development. The critically-acclaimed director of Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad unveiled his "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate earlier this year, revealing that the beginnings of his DCU would include animated projects, live-action reboots, and serialized content for HBO Max. Some titles like Creature Commandos and Booster Gold would be the first time that those respective properties are getting their own solo stories while others like Superman: Legacy and Swamp Thing will be new narratives for their familiar leading faces. While it has been known that Gunn himself is the mastermind behind Superman: Legacy, only rumor and innuendo have floated around Swamp Thing's creative team.

That changed at Star Wars Celebration. Speaking to Collider, director James Mangold confirmed that he is penning Swamp Thing, a project that he is developing simultaneously with his untitled Star Wars film.

"We'll see what comes to fruition first. The truth is, I'm writing both right now," Mangold said. "Who knows what is going to happen and what is going to blossom first or second? I'm acknowledging that I'm doing Swamp Thing. It can all happen, it just takes time."

Gunn responded to this news, noting Mangold was "one of the first people" he spoke with about "writing and directing his passion project," that being Swamp Thing.

Despite being one of comics' more obscure characters, Swamp Thing has been a prevalent on-screen character for a number of decades now. The horror-based superhero made his theatrical debut in a self-titled 1982 film written and directed by Wes Craven. A direct sequel, The Return of Swamp Thing, arrived seven years later.

From there, Swamp Thing's Hollywood days existed on television. The character received a USA Network show in July 1990 and would run for a total of 72 episodes. Swamp Thing laid low for the next couple of decades before resurfacing in Swamp Thing (2019), a streaming series for the short-lived DC Universe service. Gunn confirmed the character would be part of his DC Universe earlier this year, bringing back the monster to the big screen.

Even with two massive IPs to juggle in his future, the immediate months ahead for Mangold are set to be extremely busy. Mangold's Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit theaters this June and will have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival this May. Indiana Jones 5 follows up two highly-successful credits in Mangold's filmography, as he previously helmed the Oscar-nominated Logan and the Oscar-winning Ford v. Ferrari.

Swamp Thing is currently in development.