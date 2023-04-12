DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Ron Perlman Casting Rumors

This year has been pretty momentous for DC fans, with new DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announcing their plans for new movies and Max shows in the franchise. The first project on the docket is set to be Creature Commandos, an animated series set to follow the titular team of superheroic monsters. On Wednesday, the main voice cast for Creature Commandos was revealed, after weeks of speculation and rumors about who would be in the roles. One popular rumor was that Ron Perlman would be cast in the series, or in some other role in the DC Universe — but according to Gunn, that's not the case. In a tweet on Wednesday, Gunn revealed that Perlman is not part of Creature Commandos, and has not even had conversations about the role.

"Ron Perlman is an actor I love but he isn't on the show and he and I never even talked about him being on the show," Gunn revealed. "It might be better if folks stopped believing rumors. If it doesn't come from me or DC, it's not to be believed."

Who is cast in Creature Commandos?

The cast of Creature Commandos will include Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel, with Steve Agee as John Economos.

"Creature Commandos is based on the great team from DC," Gunn explained when announcing the DCU slate. "What we're doing with the DCU is, we are having animation tied directly into live action. Television, movies, and games all intertwine within the same universe. We're going to cast actors that are going to be able to play the characters in this as well as in other things, some of which we've already cast. I've written all seven episodes of the show, and it's in production. So that's the first thing, and I love it."

What is on the DC Universe slate?

As Gunn and Safran revealed late last month, the initial DC Studios slate for "Gods and Monsters" will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the HBO Max television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Paradise Lost.

