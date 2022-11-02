New Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Ad Shows Return to Earth

Now that the calendar reads November, the release of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is just weeks away. Serving as the second Special Presentation released by Marvel Studios, the hour-long special will follow Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) as they venture to Earth in an attempt to give Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) the best Christmas present imaginable. Now, fans of the Guardians franchise are getting new glimpses at the upcoming special in the most unconventional of ways: product placement advertisements for camera doorbell systems.

Tuesday, doorbell-maker Vivint shared an advertisement with some new Holiday Special footage, showing Drax and Mantis as they arrive to Earth, hovering in orbit off thew West Coast. See it for yourself below!

The galaxy’s smartest sale The Guardians save the galaxy, we’ll save your home. Save now with up to 6 months free monitoring on a Vivint system.* Watch Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," Streaming Only on Disney+ Posted by Vivint on Monday, October 31, 2022

What is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special about?

Like the two films before it, James Gunn has said the holiday special will also serve as a "sideways adventure" featuring some of the studio's most beloved characters earlier this year.

"I think it's really been about telling one story between the three films with a couple of sideways adventures," Gunn said during Marvel's San Diego Comic-Con panel. "But I think it really is about the one story. This is the final arc that we began at the very beginning of Guardians of the Galaxy, with Peter Quill, with Rocket, seeing where Nebula goes, and even Kraglin, who started out as saying one or two lines in the first movie and is now a main Guardian of the Galaxy."

Filmed alongside Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the Holiday Special is expected to feature the vast majority of Guardians characters including Quill, Drax, Mantis, Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) amongst others.

When is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is releasing on November 25th while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters next May. Both of the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies are now streaming on Disney+.