James Gunn Celebrates the Anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

✖

The month of May is ripe with Marvel Cinematic Universe anniversaries. Since all of the upcoming MCU movies have been postponed, fans have been more nostalgic than ever, honoring everything from the release of Iron Man to Avengers: Age of Ultron last week. Well, yesterday marked the three-year anniversary of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and it wasn't just fans who celebrated the movie on social media. The film's director, James Gunn, took to Instagram to share some throwbacks from the sequel's release.

“#GuardiansoftheGalaxyVol2 was released three years ago today. Hard to believe! #gotg #gotgvol2 #marvel,” Gunn wrote. Two of the movie’s stars also commented on the post. “Ahhhh 😍😍😍😍,” Karen Gillan (Nebula) wrote. “3 years!!! Miss you all!,” Pom Klementieff (Mantis) added. You can check out the cast photos shared by Gunn in the post below:

Recently, ComicBook hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party. Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Klementieff. Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content.

Gunn spent plenty of his time during the event talking about easter eggs in the film, teasing that the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel are very important. It's possible that whatever secrets they hold could tease something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a similar Easter Egg was used in the first film to tease Vol. 2.

The past few weeks have been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films and TV shows including Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, The Walking Dead, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Scott Derrickson).

You can stream Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 now on Disney+ by clicking here. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have a release date.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.