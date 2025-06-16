James Gunn Brutally Responds to Superman Review Bombing Threat by Snyder Fans

The DC Universe that James Gunn is building is going to be a fresh start for Warner Bros. After attempting to create a cinematic universe with Zack Snyder at the helm, the powers that be are looking for something new. Gunn is preparing to deliver that with a fresh take on the Man of Steel, pitting the character against his arch-rival Lex Luthor while having him interact with a myriad of other heroes, including Hawkgirl and Mister Terrific. The hype around Superman is palpable, and the early tracking for the movie’s box office returns looks fantastic, teasing the first in what should be many wins for the DCU on the big screen.

Despite all the good that Gunn wants to do, the diehard fans of the DC Extended Universe and Snyder’s vision for it aren’t happy. They want to see more of Henry Cavill’s Superman and are ready to go to great lengths to ensure their voices are heard. Taking to the SnyderCut subreddit, one user laid out a plan to ruin Superman‘s opening by posting spoilers for the movie all over the place, leaving bad ratings wherever possible, and reserving seats in theaters without intending to use them. There are more than a few issues with the scheme, but Gunn isn’t giving it the time of day.

After being asked about his thoughts on the Reddit post, Gunn made it clear that he knows the fan who created it is part of a vocal minority. “lol I think we’ll survive,” he said on Threads. “I’m not sure the eight people that listen to that guy (I’m going to go out on a limb and guess it’s a guy) are going to impact the course of events.”

Gunn’s response is a dig, but it’s not a baseless one, as the Reddit post is getting little traction. And with less than a month before Superman‘s release, the detractors are running out of time to make an impact. The real kicker is, while DCEU fans are trying to be supportive of Snyder, the filmmaker is behind Gunn, going as far as to take a picture with him earlier this year that he knew would create headlines.

Zack Snyder and James Gunn Are on Good Terms

Snyder’s time with DC was complicated, to say the least. The negative reception to Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice threw the production of Justice League all out of whack, and Snyder found himself on the outside looking in. He eventually got to release his version of the movie after online campaigning from fans, which should have been the end of it. However, all these years later, some fans still can’t get over the way the higher-ups treated Snyder, and despite Gunn not being part of the decision-making back then, they’re pointing the finger at him.

Gunn and Snyder don’t care about all the online discourse, though, as they’re old friends whose working relationship dates back to 2004’s Dawn of the Dead. They even got together to hang out in early 2025, with Gunn posting a photo on Instagram of the two of them together that had everyone thinking Snyder was going to direct another DC movie. Gunn put that idea to bed, saying he was hanging out with his buddy, but the photo still proves that there’s no ill will between Snyder and the current brass at DC. In fact, Snyder is comfortable enough to give out tips about bringing the Man of Steel’s costume to life.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

