James Gunn Prompts DC Team-Up Speculation in Photo With Zack Snyder

When it comes to whose vision for DC’s live-action universe should be the definitive vision, that’s a subject that has fans divided. While some are excited to see what DC Studios co-head James Gunn has to offer, particularly with the arrival with his eagerly-anticipated Superman this summer, there are plenty of others who still hope that Zack Snyder’s vision — the so-called Snyderverse — will make its way back. Fans are so passionate about this that some are even convinced that there has to be some sort of animosity between the two filmmakers but as it turns out, that couldn’t be further from the truth and now fans are wondering if a team-up is possible.

On Instagram on Thursday, Gunn shared a photo of himself with Snyder, the two filmmakers looking friendly with one another and if there were any doubts, Gunn’s caption made it clear that he has a lot of respect for Snyder and his work.

“Always a pleasure catching up with my friend Zack Snyder, consummate filmmaker (and a doubly consummate storyteller!)” Gunn wrote.

What Could Gunn and Snyder “Catching Up” Mean for the DCU?

The photo of Gunn and Snyder together — especially with Gunn complimenting Snyder and his work — certainly has fans wondering if this catch up means we’ll be seeing a genuine partnership when it comes to the DCU. While that is something that seems a little unlikely, Gunn has previously spoken about Snyder’s contribution, noting that he has done “Zack did some excellent stuff” when it came to his take on Superman.

Knowing that Gunn respects Snyder and his work — including what he did with the now-defunct DCEU — it’s not impossible to imagine that while Snyder’s vision for the DC Universe may no longer be something moving forward, we might get echoes of it or even references to it should DC Studios ever dabble in DC’s own multiverse.

It’s also worth noting that Snyder has been supportive of Gunn as he takes on the DCU. Gunn previously revealed that Snyder was one of the people he consulted with when it came to deciding about Superman’s iconic red trunks. Gunn has even said that Snyder has previously reached out to him, texting him and being supportive throughout the process of bringing his take on Superman to life.

Outside of the storytelling potential that fans are hopeful this catch up between friends could bring, Gunn’s post of himself with Snyder is significant in another way, too. As most DC fans know, there can be a big divide between Snyder’s fans and those looking forward to Gunn’s new DCU. Seeing the two filmmakers together and on good terms — and with James expressing his respect and admiration for his friend’s work — has prompted fans in the comments to themselves come together.

“We needed this!” one comment read. “Up, up, and away!”

Superman opens in theaters July 11th.

What did you think about Gunn and Snyder catching up? Are you excited for Superman? Let us know your thoughts in our comment section below!