Latest Superman Trailer Gets Trolled in the Most Predictable Way (And It’s Getting Really Old)

The hype around James Gunn’s Superman is reaching an all-time high. After announcing early screenings of the film for Amazon Prime subscribers, the marketing team over at DC dropped a new trailer to announce that tickets are officially on sale. Unlike a lot of final trailers, the one for Superman is chock-full of new footage and dives into the motivations of the main villain, Lex Luthor. The CEO of LexCorp won’t be the only threat that the Man of Steel faces, though. There’s one battle that he has to fight off-screen, and it involves another iteration of the character that fans just can’t let go of.

Every time a new look at Superman makes its way online, the actor Henry Cavill begins trending on social media platforms like X. Of course, Cavill played the hero in Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe, which many people still hold near and dear to their hearts despite the franchise being disbanded. Regardless, the arguments are getting old, and it’s time for everyone to get on board with Gunn’s vision for the character.

James Gunn’s Superman Is Making Up for the DCEU’s Mistakes

The reason so many people are yearning for a time when Snyder was in charge of DC’s movies is that what Gunn is doing is so vastly different. The sulking heroes are gone, being replaced by hopeful icons who are proud to put on a suit and protect the innocent. That’s not to say Snyder’s universe was completely without merit. However, it didn’t appeal to the masses, which became a problem when DC’s competitor, Marvel Studios, was releasing movies that reached every demographic. The DC Universe can’t afford to alienate any part of the fanbase and rely on a vocal minority to put public pressure on the bigwigs to release director’s cuts of movies, and Gunn knows that.

Instead, the filmmaker is doing something unique, dropping his most important character into a world that’s already full of metahumans. Superman will spend his first solo movie trying to find his place in the world, while Lex and Co. work to ensure that the public believes they don’t need the hero around. It’s not all that different from what Cavill’s iteration dealt with in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but with one slight difference: David Corenswet’s Man of Steel will actually be the focus of his movie.

Henry Cavill Gets the Short End of the Stick in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Man of Steel has a lot going for it, which is why it’s so surprising that the sequel pits Superman against Batman. BvS spends so much time setting up Bruce Wayne’s motivations and teasing members of the Justice League that it forgets to give any love to Clark Kent. He spends most of the movie reacting to other characters’ moves instead of making his own, which leaves him behind the eight ball when Doomsday shows up and starts tearing apart the city. Lex even has Superman eating out of the palm of his hand at one point, which won’t happen in the hero’s 2025 film.

The latest trailer for Superman shows the Man of Steel dealing with everything that Lex throws at him and having fun while doing it. Even when the villain threatens to kill Lois Lane and the Kents, the mood doesn’t shift because Superman, at his core, is unflappable. Snyder’s version can’t decide what his morals are until it’s too late, leaving Cavill between a rock and a hard place.

It’s not Cavill’s fault that his material fails to do him justice, and fans don’t let that sort of thing go over their heads. They cling to the idea that he was wronged in some way and lash out by attacking other actors trying to do their job. That’s not fair to anyone, so the best course of action is for the detractors to watch Superman, and if it’s not for them, they can peacefully return to rewatching the DCEU movies for the hundredth time.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.

