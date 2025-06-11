Superman Has Already Broken Major Fantastic Four Record

There’s still a month to go before Superman flies into theaters, but James Gunn’s reboot can already stake claim to a notable ticket sales record. On Fandango, the first day of pre-sales for Amazon Prime’s early Superman screenings was better than the first day of advanced ticket sales for any other film this year so far (via Deadline). These special screenings will take place in select markets on July 8th, a few days before Superman opens in theaters nationwide. Only Amazon Prime members can purchase tickets for the early access showings.

It was only a week ago tickets for Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps went on sale ahead of its own July premiere. Shortly after tickets were available, Fandango noted First Steps posted the biggest first-day pre-sales of any 2025 movie. So, Superman has topped Fantastic Four in this regard.

Superman tickets going on sale was the latest step of Warner Bros.’ big marketing push for the blockbuster. To coincide with general tickets becoming available, the studio released a new trailer showcasing Nicholas Hoult’s performance as Lex Luthor, the film’s high-octane action sequences, and Superman’s interactions with members of the Justice Gang.

Superman vs. Fantastic Four has been a fun topic for Marvel and DC fans to debate as they prepare for the two films to arrive later this summer. Gunn has downplayed the notion of any box office rivalry between them, saying there’s plenty of space for both to succeed. First Steps star Pedro Pascal expressed his support for Superman by sharing “superfantastic” crossover fan art depicting Kal-El and Reed Richards sitting together, overlooking a horizon.

Whether Superman out-grosses The Fantastic Four: First Steps or not, the early access pre-sales are a great sign for the film’s box office prospects. As the first theatrical release of the new DC Universe franchise, there’s a lot riding on Superman‘s shoulders. The movie needs to be a massive hit in order for the DCU to continue, so it’s obviously a very important part of WB’s film slate this year. That pre-sales for special showings available only to Amazon Prime members topped general sales for other highly anticipated projects illustrates there’s a lot of excitement for Superman. Ideally, this means the DCU will get off to a rousing start, allowing Gunn and his fellow collaborators to move forward with the bevy of DC projects that are in various stages of development. On the film side, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Clayface are set to open next year, but nothing has been dated beyond that.

DC Studios is likely waiting to see how Superman performs before committing to a larger future film slate. It’ll be interesting to see how the film fares when it opens next month. July is going to be a very busy time at the multiplex, as it also sees the debut of Jurassic World Rebirth. Getting off to a strong start out of the gate with a lucrative opening weekend is great, but all of these tentpoles are going to need legs in order to become the successes their studios need them to be. Word of mouth could go a long way in determining how well these films hold at the box office. If reviews for Superman are positive, it will be in excellent shape moving forward.