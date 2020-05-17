James Gunn Debunks Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Filming Rumor

✖

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have been waiting patiently for James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The director revealed earlier this year that he'd already begun working on the threequel script, and he's revealed some fun info about the long-awaited movie on social media. While it seems as though Gunn has gotten far in the writing process, there's still no official word on when everyone's favorite mischievous space heroes will be returning to the big screen. In fact, it's currently unclear when the movie will begin filming. Gunn actually took to Instagram this week to debunk rumors that production will begin next February.

"The filming of the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will begin on February 21, 2021, in Atlanta, it's official," @theguardiansofgalaxyvol3 posted on Instagram. It appears this account is sharing flash information because Gunn shared the post in his Instagram stories with the following caption: “This is not and never has been true.” You can check out a screenshot of Gunn's story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

This isn't the first time Gunn has had to debunk filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about earlier this week with word that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

Recently, ComicBook hosted a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Quarantine Watch Party. Gunn took part in the event along with Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Steve Agee (Gef), Sean Gunn (Kraglin/Rocket), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis). Gunn shared lots of fun behind-the-scenes tidbits, and some surprise guests also stopped by with cool content.

Gunn spent plenty of his time during the event talking about easter eggs in the film, teasing that the coordinate numbers shown on screen in the sequel are very important. It's possible that whatever secrets they hold could tease something about the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as a similar Easter Egg was used in the first film to tease Vol. 2.

