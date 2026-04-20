James Gunn Reveals First Man of Tomorrow Set Photo (It May Confirm a Surprising Superman vs Luthor Moment)

Even before Superman was released in theaters last summer, DC boss and writer/director James Gunn was already teasing his plans for what would come next. The filmmaker was always quick to confirm that his next project wasn’t exactly a “sequel” to Superman, but rather, simply, a follow-up to the film. It would naturally pick up threads that were left unresolved from the movie (and from other DCU stories, like Peacemaker Season 2), but wasn’t completely a “Superman 2,” due to the fact that its focus is a little bigger. Last September, Gunn revealed the new movie would be called Man of Tomorrow, starring not only David Corenswet as Kal-El and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

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Gunn has now taken to social media to not only confirm that cameras are officially rolling on the new film in the DCU, but has offered the first set photo from Man of Tomorrow. His message was simple, “From the set of #ManofTomorrow. Shooting now,” but the accompanying image is one that already has DC fans sleuthing to figure out what’s being set up. Featuring a chessboard on a table, with a lanyard for a visitor for Luthor at the VanKull Department of Corrections, the image may already be teasing the next fight between Superman and Luthor, one testing their battles of wits rather than brawn.

Man of Tomorrow Officially Begins Filming

Based on the image alone, it’s clear that someone is visiting Luthor while in prison, as revealed by the visitor badge. The chessboard adds an interesting wrinkle, though, which has many believing that the visitor might actually be Superman himself. Imagery of Superman vs Luthor in a battle of chess as they have a discussion has been used in the pages of DC comics before, such as in the Superman: Son of Kal-El Annual #1 back in 2021. That issue does feature a distinct line of dialogue from the two characters that appears to have at least slightly shaped Man of Tomorrow, with Superman himself saying, “Imagine what we could have done as a team, Lex,” to which Luthor replies, “I’d be lying if I said the thought hadn’t crossed my mind. Lex Luthor and Superman. Together. An infinite mind and an infinite reach.”

As fans already know, Man of Tomorrow will team up the two characters in some way once the threat of Brainiac makes itself known to the DCU. Marking the first time ever that the iconic Superman villain has appeared on the big screen, he’ll be brought to life by actor Lars Eidinger, no doubt spurring a debate about who the “Man of Tomorrow” in the title is referring to: Superman, Luthor, or Brainiac?

The arrival of the villain will also no doubt trigger repercussions around the DCU at large, as Brainiac has often been associated with the destruction of Krypton (and the preservation, of course, of the Bottle City of Kandor). Brainiac’s big screen debut may very well cause some ripples that may be big for Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, who was very much alive and present for the end of her home planet, but also an intergalactic space cop, as Aaron Pierre will reprise his role of the Green Lantern John Stewart (set to make his debut in HBO’s new series, Lanterns, this summer).

Another major lingering question for Man of Tomorrow is the identity of its latest cast member, with Andor star followed by Adria Arjona officially announced last week. It was previously reported that she may be playing Maxima, the warrior queen from an alien world who has previously attempted to woo Superman as her lover. Rumor and speculation have mounted, though that perhaps Arjona is actually playing Wonder Woman, but Gunn himself has remained tight-lipped about her role and hasn’t confirmed anything about it, yet. With filming now underway, and a July 9, 2027 release date confirmed, it’s only a matter of time before we know for sure.