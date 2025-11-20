All 7 DCU Superheroes, Ranked By Threat Level

The DC Universe is still in its infancy. James Gunn’s superhero franchise only has three projects to its name, and two of them focus on bad guys. That’s not much of a surprise, given the sandboxes that Gunn usually plays in. The Guardians of the Galaxy are by no means the most morally sound characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that’s what makes them interesting. However, Gunn is at least trying to dip his toes into selfless waters. The DCU’s first movie, Superman, features many characters who always do the right thing, including Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen.

Unfortunately, journalists with no superpowers don’t put butts in seats. It’s up to the DCU’s superheroes to keep the train on track. But fighting the good fight doesn’t mean characters can’t get their hands dirty when the going gets tough. Here are all seven DCU superheroes, ranked by threat level.

7) Hawkgirl

Despite all the talk about the DCU relying on selfless individuals, the members of the Justice Gang are anything but. Hawkgirl, especially, doesn’t want to do anything she doesn’t want to do, such as helping Superman after he ends up in Lex Luthor’s prison. Whether she’s a good person or not, her skills speak for themselves. She’s incredibly strong, can fly, and has a killer instinct that makes her dangerous. If she’s last on this list, the DCU is in good hands.

6) Metamorpho

Luthor wastes no time showing off Metamorpho’s powers to the titular hero in Superman. The kryptonite that he can create out of thin air keeps the Man of Steel at bay for a while, making it seem like no one in the DCU can stop him. The knock against Metamorpho, though, is that he has a serious soft spot not only for his child but also for doing the right thing. Without an edge to him, Metamorpho will stay near the bottom of this list.

5) Green Lantern

Guy Gardner does not lack confidence in the DCU. He tries to pick a fight with Superman, believing he can win. That line of thinking isn’t totally off-base, as the Green Lantern ring allows its user to make anything they can think of a reality. However, in Guy’s case, he’s a bit too cocky to unlock his potential fully. There’s still room for Guy to grow, especially since he will spend time with Hal Jordan and John Stewart soon, but he’s not ready for the spotlight just yet.

4) Mister Terrific

Brain almost always beats brawn, especially in DC Comics, which houses its fair share of geniuses. Mister Terrific is one of the leaders of the pack, and that remains the case in the DCU. The Justice Gang member can take out dozens of goons with ease and still have enough energy to shut down a wormhole that threatens to destroy the entire world. There aren’t many things more threatening than that.

3) Batman

The Dark Knight has yet to really make an impact in the DCU. In fact, his only appearance comes during a flashback sequence in Creature Commandos. But staying in the shadows doesn’t mean that Batman isn’t ready to strike at any moment. The villains of the DCU are already on notice, and it won’t be long before the heroes end up in the same boat and let Gotham’s resident vigilante do all the heavy lifting.

2) Supergirl

Kryptonians are already in a league of their own in the DCU. Luthor having to clone Superman even to have a chance at beating him says all it needs to. But Luthor has tunnel vision, because another alien should be on his radar: Supergirl. Kara Zor-El only makes a brief appearance in Superman, but she proves her durability when she lets Krypto toss her around like a rag doll. The aliens who get in her way in Supergirl better have their heads on a swivel.

1) Superman

No, the DCU’s Superman isn’t the strongest live-action version of the character, at least not yet. However, he’s still a major threat to every villain in the DCU because he’s willing to go to great lengths to keep the people he loves safe. Luthor had better remember that the next time he thinks it’s a good idea to go toe-to-toe with the Man of Steel.

