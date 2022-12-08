James Gunn Reveals His Own Flashy DC Studios Logo

If you have a friend who's great at graphic design, they might make you a new business card when you get a new job. DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn gets to take that to an extreme, with a custom animated logo from designer (and frequent Gunn collaborator) Erin Sarofsky. Sarofsky worked with Gunn developing a look and feel for the graphic design of the Guardians movies, which stand as some of Marvel's most visually distinctive promotional campaigns to date. While celebrating the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter, Gunn gave fans a look at his little "video business card," which only we are calling it.

Coming off the success of Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, Gunn is expected to carve out a new direction for DC Studios that's very different from what we have seen in the last few years. Today, rumors emerged that Wonder Woman 3 was likely not moving forward, at least in its current form, and that Aquaman's second installment may be its last for the foreseeable future

You can see Gunn's video below.

You’re a great partner, @erinsarofsky. Look forward to many more years working together. And thanks for my gift upon my arrival to DC: https://t.co/vhWBhYvn0w pic.twitter.com/PQubrmaxAP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 7, 2022

"[For them], running DC Studios is a passion project, not just a job," Warner Bros. Discovery's David Zaslav recently said of Gunn and his partner Peter Safran. "James is a brilliant storyteller who has the distinction of being the first and only filmmaker to direct the movie for both Marvel and DC. Peter's a prolific producer whose credits include DC's highest grossing movie, Aquaman, as well as the entire Conjuring universe, the most successful horror franchise of all time. I could not be more thrilled to have them join our ranks. And I'm excited for what is to come. I spent a lot of time over the last few months with James and Peter, talking about our strategy and long-term plans for the future of DC across TV, animation, and film. They have a powerful vision and blueprint that will drive a more unified creative approach. [It] will enable us to realize the full value of one of the world's most iconic franchises. They're hard at work right now."