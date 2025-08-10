James Gunn Shares First Photo of DCU Superman and Supergirl Together

Following the success of DC Studios’ first theatrical release, Superman, writer and director James Gunn unveiled a special behind-the-scenes photo for fans. In a post on his social media accounts, Gunn revealed a photo of both David Corenswet and Milly Alcock together. Corenswet can be seen sporting his iconic Man of Steel costume, while Alcock can be seen sporting a jean jacket as she stands beside him. Gunn posted the photo with a captain asking, “Have you seen #Superman in theaters yet?” The film has been in theaters for approximately a month now, and while it continues to perform well, it has finally come upon some healthy competition thanks to The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Weapons.

While Gunn doesn’t need to try and draw viewers to theaters, as word-of-mouth appears to be doing that just fine, it would appear the co-head of DC Studios has plenty of behind-the-scenes goodies to drop as the film continues its run. Alcock has a short, but sweet, cameo as Supergirl at the end of Superman, when she crashes the Fortress of Solitude. It’s a tease for what audiences can expect when her own solo film, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, hits theaters on June 26, 2026. You can see Gunn’s behind-the-scenes photo of the Super cousins in the X post below.

Gunn, who now serves as the co-head of DC Studios alongside producer Peter Safran, has been very open with fans on social media since his hiring. Not only is he quick to debunk rumors, seemingly routinely at this point, but he’s also showcased an official image of Alcock in a Supergirl teaser, as well as answered fan questions on his various forms of social media. So, it shouldn’t be surprising then that he unveiled a behind-the-scenes photo of the duo on his social media. Gunn served as both the writer and director on Superman, and has been very gracious towards fans online following the film’s huge box office success.

Superman continues to impress at the box office, having recently $300 million stateside, as well as $500 million worldwide. It is the first solo Superman movie to officially cross the $300 million mark domestically, and it’s currently sitting at $325.6 million stateside, suggesting it could finish between $350-$400 million domestically. It should cross $600 million worldwide in the coming days. The movie is the first official release within the DC Universe and will be followed by Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow next year. While Superman is already a success for the newly founded studio, it still may not get a direct sequel according to Gunn.

This is because Gunn wants to make sure that DC Studios focuses instead on telling stories that need to be told, rather than stories that are expected to be told. He doesn’t want to simply make sequels to every movie. Up next for Gunn and DC Studios is Peacemaker‘s second season on HBO Max. Production recently wrapped on Lanterns, the live-action Green Lantern series, and the studio is gearing up on pre-production on Clayface, which is set to star Tom Rhys Harries.

Superman is now playing exclusively in movie theaters.