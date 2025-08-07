Superman Overtakes Jurassic World Rebirth To Hit New Box Office Chart Milestone

Superman has crossed another box office milestone as it continues its theatrical run. As of this writing, the film has earned $320.3 million domestically, which narrowly edges out the current domestic total for Jurassic World Rebirth ($320.2 million). With this development, Superman is now the third highest-grossing film of the year in the United States, trailing only the live-action Lilo & Stitch remake ($421.4 million) and A Minecraft Movie ($423.9 million). It’s also 2025’s highest-grossing comic book adaptation, having already passed the totals of Captain America: Brave New World ($200.5 million) and Thunderbolts* ($190.2 million). Superman is well ahead of The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($208 million).

Videos by ComicBook.com

An important caveat to note when comparing Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth is that the latter has been a far stronger draw internationally. Rebirth‘s worldwide total currently stands at $769.5 million, well ahead of Superman‘s $559.3 million. Since its opening weekend about a month ago, Superman has notably performed weaker overseas, but it continues to do well domestically.

Bolstered by a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, Superman exceeded box office expectations by grossing $125 million domestically during its debut. Perhaps more importantly, it held well in its second weekend, seeing a 53.2% decrease. That drop-off is a stark contrast from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which fell 67.1% after its own strong debut. Superman is the first DC Comics adaptation since 2022’s The Batman to cross $300 million domestically. Unadjusted for inflation, it is the highest-grossing solo Superman movie of all time.

Opening ahead of Fourth of July weekend, Jurassic World Rebirth earned $147.8 million domestically over its extended, five-day opening (roughly $92 million of which came during Friday-Sunday). It also had a decent hold in its second weekend, earning $40.3 million (a 56.2% drop). The biggest difference between Jurassic World and Superman is critical reception; while the former’s Rotten Tomatoes score was an improvement over its predecessors, it still has a rotten mark of 51%. Superman‘s stronger reviews seem to have helped propel it over Jurassic World, which had a one-week head start.

Superman and Jurassic World Rebirth are neck and neck on the charts right now, but the margin should widen shortly. Rebirth is now available to rent or purchase on various digital platforms such as Amazon, Apple, and Fandango. While there’s nothing like seeing big-budget dinosaur mayhem on a premium theater screen, some viewers may now be less inclined to check out Jurassic World in theaters because they can watch it at home. It’s unknown when Superman will hit PVOD, so if audiences want to see that film, they have no choice but to make a trip to the multiplex.

Superman still has some work to do if it is to pass Lilo & Stitch or A Minecraft Movie, and with the new August releases projected to have healthy debuts of their own, it may have to settle for third place on the domestic charts for now. It’ll be interesting to see where Superman stands by the end of the year. There are still some notable titles on the horizon, including James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The first two Avatar movies are among the highest-grossing films of all time, so it stands reason to believe Fire and Ash will be a sizable draw. Other movies such as Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 should also have lucrative runs over the holiday season. Regardless, Superman has gotten the DC Universe off on the right foot.