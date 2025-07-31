Superman Just Crossed A Major Box Office Milestone (And Set a DC Record)

The Man of Steel continues to soar to new heights. DC Studios’ Superman has just crossed yet another impressive milestone at the box office. On Thursday it has been confirmed that the first DC Studios release, Superman, has officially crossed $300 million domestically. This marks the first DC movie in years to cross $300 million stateside, with The Batman being the last DC movie to do so three years ago. That Robert Pattinson-led flick finished its theatrical run at $369.2 million domestically, but five other DC movies were released between these two films. Superman was at $299.7 million stateside as of Wednesday evening and officially crosses the $300 million mark today at the box office after less than three weeks in release. This marks the first solo Superman movie to achieve this milestone.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, however, the movie has surpassed yet another big feat at the box office. The movie has also surpassed the entire lifetime domestic haul of Man of Steel, which finished its run with $291 million in 2013 — that’s not adjusted for inflation. It’ll soon manage to overtake Zack Snyder’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which took in $330.4 million domestically. As it stands, with its domestic haul now over $300 million, Superman has already crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office. Yet another milestone achieved by Superman this week is that it is now the fourth movie this year to cross $300 million domestically, after only A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Jurassic World: Rebirth.

When it comes to box office competition, the only real competition for Superman is Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which should top the box office again in its second outing. Not much else is releasing this week outside of the Liam Neeson-led Naked Gun remake, which could surprise at the box office as counter programming to two superhero tent poles. As it stands, The Fantastic Four: First Steps should cross $200 million domestically as it heads into weekend and will finish the weekend with well-over $300 million worldwide. Experts currently have the Naked Gun remake on track for an opening between $15 million and $20 million, however, some are suggesting it could open higher.

Superman‘s success is made all the more impressive given the recent misfires before the newly launched DC Studios. Before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over for DC and figured out what story to tell across various forms of media, DC struggled at the box office with films like The Flash, Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, Blue Beetle and Shazam! Fury of the Gods all underperforming at the box office. Of course, Superman is a marquee name for DC Comics, so it remains to be seen whether the rest of DC Studios’ can perform as well at the box office, but the film’s box office success suggests DC is finally bound for success at the box office again.

Set to serve as the first film in the newly launched DC Universe from DC Studios, Superman is written and directed by James Gunn. It stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Up next for DC Studios and the DC Universe is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, a Clayface movie starring Tom Rhys Harries, and the HBO Max series, Lanterns.

Superman is now playing exclusively in theaters everywhere.