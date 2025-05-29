Milly Alcock’s Reaction To Landing Supergirl Role Will Surprise You: “What Have I Done?”

Milly Alcock admits that she was once she had secured the role of Supergirl in the DC Universe, her honest reaction was “absolute fear.” The 25-year-old just graced the cover of Elle, with a profile interview about her rise to mainstream fame from House of the Dragon to Sirens to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. She had gone through the long and secretive audition process with many other hopefuls, but once she came out on top she was left with even more terror for what came next. Thankfully, Alcock said that she sees fear as a major part of acting, and overcoming it as a part of her job.

Alcock recalled that DCU mastermind James Gunn was the one to inform her that she got the role as Supergirl, via text. “I was kind of in disbelief,” she said. “I was initially like, ‘What have I done?’ I then invited all my friends over to the house and we drank champagne.” The actress explained how this new fear moved in to take the place of the fear she felt throughout the audition process.

“During a screen test, you’re in a room with all the other women [vying for the same part] and you’re all dressed as the character,” she explained. “[The studio] will get you lined up in the makeup truck and put the same makeup on you all and then test you on a stage. For Supergirl, it was myself and another girl. It was really scary; I thought I was going to vomit! But it’s just fear! That’s what happens! This job has been a journey of overcoming my own fear.”

Later in the interview, Alcock mused on the nature of fame, and balancing that with the craft of acting. It sounds like public scrutiny is a major reason for her “absolute fear” of taking on a big role like this, but she takes it all in stride as part of the job. Alcock is already expected to be a major part of the DCU — she will make her debut this summer with a brief appearance in Superman, then her movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will hit theaters on June 26, 2026.

Those two movies have already been filmed, and we can be reasonably certain we’ll see them along with Peacemaker Season 2. Lanterns is also filming now, and expected to premiere in early 2026. Beyond that, the future of the DCU is all speculation. The franchise has a Clayface movie in pre-production and five more movies in development, along with up to five more seasons of TV in development. Most of that will contribute to the story arc called Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, which we don’t know much about yet.

Alcock is poised to be one of the most prominent faces of this burgeoning franchise, and her “healthy” fear might be one of her greatest strengths in that role. Superman hits theaters on July 11th, while Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently scheduled for June 26, 2026.