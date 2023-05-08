James Gunn Teases Superman: Legacy's Composer

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been released in theaters, the next blockbuster on James Gunn's slate is Superman: Legacy. The DC project will be the first film to be part of Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, and the anticipation is high to see who ends up joining its cast and crew. On Monday, Gunn responded to a fan-made tweet suggesting the composer for Superman: Legacy might have already been revealed.

Gunn not only denied the fans' claim, but revealed that a composer has been chosen, and that he's "about to call" them.

Sorry this isn’t true. I’m about to call the actual composer this morning. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2023

Who composed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Gunn most recently worked with composer John Murphy, who scored Vol. 3 as well as 2021's The Suicide Squad. As Murphy told ComicBook.com in 2021, working with Gunn on The Suicide Squad made him eager to continue in the superhero space.

"I'd never really done a superhero film before," Murphy explained at the time. "I mean, we'd done Kick-Ass, but that was kind of, in a way, a piss-take of superhero films. It was, by definition, someone trying to be a superhero, so that was very ironic and black humor. I kind of dipped my toe in a little bit, but I think having done one now, I feel like I've got the chops now, finally. I would love to do it, because when you do something with that scale, you feel lifted by it. You want to get in earlier, you want to work later. Because you feel that wonderful scale of like, "This is big movie sh-t. It's fantastic. So, yeah, I would absolutely. I mean, I'd do anything with James. I'd do a home movie if he wanted me. But yeah, that genre, now I've done it, I would absolutely do [again]. And I'd be a bit wiser for it too, I think.

What is Superman: Legacy about?

According to DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

Are you excited for James Gunn's Superman: Legacy? Who do you hope composes the film's music? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025.