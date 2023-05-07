Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Confirms Some Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Will Appear

Pre-production on Superman: Legacy is underway at DC Studios, with James Gunn confirming last month costume and production design departments are working on making the costumes and sets that will appear in the video. Saturday, the filmmaker took it a step further and revealed movie-goers should expect to see some familiar faces in the project, including those from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Responding to a fan Saturday afternoon, Gunn simply said "yes" when asked if any Guardians of the Galaxy actors would appear in the upcoming DC Studios blockbuster.

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

This isn't the first time Gunn has touched on the subject, previously confirming he's been in contact with Guardians stars about upcoming DC Studios projects. One of those actors appears to be Pom Klementieff, who's also confirmed she's spoken about potential DC roles.

"I'm not gonna tell you guys, but we've had conversations and we're making plans already. But nothing is confirmed yet," Klementieff told Variety at the red carpet premiere for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. "There would be one specific character but I can't tell you that. I knew about the character, and I thought the character was f---king cool."

What is Superman: Legacy going to be about?

Little has been revealed as to the plot of the movie, though an official synopsis from DC Studios hints the film will take place during the earliest days of the hero's journey. The full synopsis is below.

Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

What part of Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters excites you most? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!