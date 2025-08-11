James Gunn’s Superman Overtakes Zack Snyder’s Divisive DC Movie at the Box Office

James Gunn’s Superman continues to be a high-flying success for the new DC Universe, proving itself as a critical and fan-favorite darling that is shattering expectations at the domestic box office. In its fifth week, the film has achieved a major milestone, soaring past the domestic gross of Zack Snyder’s divisive 2016 crossover event, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The achievement marks a significant symbolic victory for the new era of DC Studios, demonstrating strong audience enthusiasm in North America even as the international market shows signs of superhero fatigue, a trend that has impacted Marvel’s recent slate of films, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Man of Steel has officially hauled in a domestic total of over $331 million, narrowly surpassing Batman v Superman‘s lifetime domestic gross of $330.3 million. This is a monumental achievement for the first film in a new cinematic universe, especially considering it has now out-earned a film that featured the first-ever live-action team-up of DC’s two most iconic characters. In addition, the consistent week-over-week performance of Superman highlights its strong legs and positive word-of-mouth, which stands in contrast to the more front-loaded run of Batman v Superman, which faced sharp box office drops after its profitable premiere weekend.

However, the global box office picture tells a more nuanced story. While Superman is a certified hit in North America, its international performance has been more modest. Its current worldwide total stands at over $578 million, a successful figure but still a considerable distance from Batman v Superman‘s global take of $874 million. Even so, the success of Superman is undeniable when compared to its 2025 superhero rivals. It has already surpassed the entire box office runs of this year’s Marvel entries and is on track to be the first DC film to become the highest-grossing superhero movie of the year since The Dark Knight in 2008.

Superman Box Office Is Great for the DCU Future

The remarkable domestic success of Superman is a vital proof of concept for the entire architected future of the DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran. After years of inconsistent releases and a struggling shared universe, DC Studios desperately needed a win to build audience confidence and generate positive momentum. Superman delivered exactly that, earning praise from both critics and audiences for its fresh tone and heartfelt storytelling. As such, the film’s success provides a crucial launchpad for the franchise’s next chapters, creating a halo effect for upcoming projects.

The future of the DCU is already taking shape, with a clear strategy of releasing one or two films per year to avoid market oversaturation. Next on the docket is Supergirl, scheduled for release on June 26, 2026, which will bring Milly Alcock’s Kara Zor-El to the forefront after her brief introduction in Superman. This will be followed by the horror-inflected Clayface on September 11, 2026. Warner Bros. has also confirmed that Gunn is writing the next movie in the “Super-Family,” indicating that David Corenswet’s popular portrayal of the Man of Steel will be central to the franchise’s progression.

Beyond that, a new Batman film for the DCU, The Brave and the Bold, is in development alongside a new Wonder Woman project, suggesting a patient build-up to an eventual Justice League team-up. This methodical approach, bolstered by the success of Superman, ensures that each character is properly established before being brought together for a larger event, a strategy that sets the new DCU on a sustainable path.

Superman is currently playing in theaters.

