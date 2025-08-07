Warner Bros. Confirms Which DC Movie James Gunn Will Direct Next

Things couldn’t be going much better for DC Studios than they are right now. Superman is still in theaters and killing it at the domestic box office. Even Marvel Cinematic Universe heavyweights like Iron Man 2 and Thor: Ragnarok are making way for the Man of Steel, which proves that DC has just as much potential as its biggest competitor. The battle will continue next year when Supergirl and Clayface hit theaters. While DC Universe architect James Gunn isn’t directing either of those movies, they’re sure to ride the wave and continue to push the new franchise in the right direction.

Speaking of Gunn, he’s been pretty tight-lipped about what he’s working on next. He’s made it clear that the next movie he’s writing will have David Corenswet’s Superman in it, but that’s as much as he’s willing to divulge. Well, Gunn’s boss, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, doesn’t feel like keeping things close to the vest, dropping a bombshell during the company’s latest earnings call.

While speaking about the success of Superman, Zaslav let slip that Gunn will be directing the “next movie in the Super-Family” (via Variety). That’s not a whole lot to go on, especially because reports earlier this summer claim that DC Studios is in no rush to develop a sequel to its smash hit. However, there’s a good chance that Gunn will get creative and put together a movie that acts as a follow-up to multiple projects.

The Future of the DCU Is Becoming Clearer By the Day

It feels like the next natural step for the DCU would be to have the Man of Steel share the screen with Batman or Wonder Woman. After all, those three characters make up DC’s Trinity, which is sure to play a major role as the franchise progresses. It’s a bit too early for that, though, as Gunn and Co. are working hard to ensure characters are fleshed out before having to share the spotlight. Ana Nogueira, who wrote the upcoming Supergirl movie, is working hard on a Wonder Woman script. Meanwhile, The Brave and the Bold, which will feature both Batman and his son, Damian Wayne, has been in development for a while, with The Flash director Andy Muschietti attached to direct.

Once both of those movies are locked and loaded, maybe Gunn will consider having Superman meet his fellow DC icons. In the meantime, there’s a member of the “Super-Family” that could use his help, Kara Zor-El. Milly Alcock’s brief appearance in Superman makes it clear that her character has seen better days, and while she will have her own journey of self-discovery in her solo movie, there’s no one better to teach her how to be a hero than her cousin, Kal-El. Gunn could very well have the two Kryptonians team up in his next movie and face off against a major villain, such as General Zod. After all, it would be a great way to follow up on the bombshell about Krypton that Superman dropped.

Superman is in theaters now.

