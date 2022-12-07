James McAvoy Reveals His Favorite X-Men Movie

Marvel Studios has been slowly integrating their lineup of mutant characters since Disney's merger with 20th Century Fox finally completed. The studio decided to bring back Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) in their multiversal epic Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and they also revealed that the live-action version of Ms. Marvel has a mutant gene. It was also recently revealed that Hugh Jackman would return as Wolverine in the upcoming third Deadpool movie alongside his friend Ryan Reynolds. Stewart wasn't the only person to play Professor Xavier for 20th Century Fox, as James McAvoy starred as a younger version of the character in four films for the studio. McAvoy recently revealed that he's done with the role and that there aren't any current plans for him to return. During a new interview with GQ where they broke down his most iconic characters, a reporter got the actor talking X-Men again and he revealed which film was his favorite.

"First Class is probably my favorite X-Men movie," McAvoy said in the video. "But in terms of what I got to do as an actor, I'd say Days of Future Past was probably the most challenging, the most interesting experience I've had as an actor on the X-Men movies. But yeah, that was a great bunch of people. We're still relatively in contact and hanging out a little bit maybe on a Thursday, which is really nice even though those movies are behind us now."

Even though McAvoy has revealed that he's done with the role there is a small chance that he could be lying. Take for instance his X-Men: Days of Future Past co-star Hugh Jackman, who just last year, shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

