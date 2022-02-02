Jamie Dornan Joins Gal Gadot’s Netflix Spy Thriller Heart of Stone

The upcoming Netflix thriller Heart of Stone has officially found its latest star. On Tuesday, it was announced that Fifty Shades and Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar star Jamie Dornan is set to star alongside Wonder Woman and Red Notice star Gal Gadot in the upcoming international spy flick. Plot details around the project, as well as who Dornan will be playing, are currently under wraps. Heart of Stone is being directed by Peaky Blinders and The Aeronauts‘ Tom Harper, with a script from Frozen II and Hidden Figures‘ Allison Schroeder and The Old Guard and Stumptown‘s Greg Rucka.

Heart of Stone is reportedly being regarded as a “high priority” for Netflix, after the streaming service acquired the rights to the project in Skydance’s auction in January of 2021. The film is produced by Skydance Media’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger alongside Gadot and Pilot Wave producing partner Jason Varsano, Bonnie Curtis, and Julie Lynn.

Dornan is most recently known for his scene-stealing performance in Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, as well as being part of the ensemble of Kenneth Branagh’s coming of age drama Belfast.

“I too made a decision twenty years ago to leave Ireland and I remember how difficult that was but how necessary I felt it was to pursue what it was I wanted to pursue,” Dornan told ComicBook.com in a recent interview. “Definitely that idea of, I remember being convinced that my dad was the strongest person in the world, he definitely wasn’t, but you do put your parents on a pedestal if you’re lucky enough to have a strong foundation like I was lucky enough to have. They were elevated, I’m not sure I saw them in the sort of matinee idol light maybe that Ken saw his, but I recognize seeing them as something higher and different from what your day to day is.”

Heart of Stone is just one of several blockbuster projects that Gadot has lined up with Netflix, in addition to two sequels to the recent heist film Red Notice.

“I mean, talk about charisma,” director Rawson Marshall Thurber said in a previous interview. “So what does happen when you get Deadpool, Wonder Woman, and Black Adam in the immediate vicinity of one another? I feel very, very fortunate. It’s a little bit like directorial cheating, having all three of them together in the same frame. Chemistry is just not a function of writing or even directing – it’s a function of casting. You either have it or you don’t. And those guys have something special.”

