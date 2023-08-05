Jamie Foxx Thanks Sister for Saving His Life in Touching Tribute

Jamie Foxx had to thank his sister for saving his life on her birthday. The movie star penned a touching tribute that had fans in their feelings this week. On Instagram, Foxx celebrated Deidra, who must have played a key role in getting him to safety. While a lot of details remain unknown about the accident that put the actor's life in jeopardy, it remains clear that things could have gone really badly without some quick thinking on-hand. Foxx has been opening up on social media more and more every week. But, he had to take some time to share a special moment with his sibling and people responded to it in such a positive way. Read what he said for yourself right here!

"Happy birthday to my beautiful for sister @frequency11. 'D'… you are magical you are beautiful you are the courageous lionesses," Foxx typed. "…And without you I would not be here… had you not made the decisions that you made I would've lost my life…. I love you forever and ever happy birthday sis."

Jamie Foxx Updates Fans on His Condition After Accident

Not too long ago, Foxx directly addressed his accident in a video for fans who follow him on Instagram. The actor was happy, but wanted to make it clear that he's alright and some of the consistent worrying might not be necessary. All sort of weird speculation has persisted since he was reported to be out of the hospital. Some slight public appearances had done little to quell the whispering about his condition either.

"I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that man," Foxx explained. "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was gonna make it through."

"To them, to God, to a lot of great medical people, I'm able to leave you this video," he mentioned. "I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in in such a way, and y'all know they kept it airtight, they didn't let nothing out, they protected me, and that's what I hope that everyone could have in moments like these."

A Big Summer For Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx is enjoying a very busy summer at the box office as well. They Cloned Tyrone has been a well-received project for Netflix. Strays is on-deck next and people are in the mood to laugh at the pet comedy. So, despite some personal moments dealing with the aftermath of this accident, Foxx has remained one of the hardest workers out there. (Although the SAG-AFTRA strike is probably giving him a much-needed rest from promoting all these different movies and shows.

Here's how Netflix describes the sci-fi comedy: "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

Are you happy to see Jamie Foxx doing better? Let us know down in the comments!