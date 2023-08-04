Arrow Cast and Writers Announce Reunion On The Strike Picket Line

The cast and writers of 'Arrow' Are Planning A Reunion on the picket lines of the Actors' and Writers' Strike

Former cast members and writers of DC's Arrow TV series are announcing a very special reunion – they wiill come together on the picket lines of the Writers/Actors Strike, which is currently taking place in Hollywood and other key locations like NYC.

In a tweet (an x?) Arrow producer Marc Guggenheim shared a promotional flyer for the "Arrow Reunion Picket" event. In a humorous callback to the catchphrase growled by Stephen Amell's Oliver Queen/Green Arrow, the promo reads: "THE AMPTP HAS FAILED THIS CITY!"

"Join us for a special Arrow reunion of writers, actors & fans, on the picket line" the promo continues.

To incentivize fans, there is a tease of an Arrow merchandise collector's item being sold at the event: "Limited edition Arrow bucket hats will be available for purchase with all proceeds going to the healthcare for industry crewmembers through the union solidarity coalition."

This is a somewhat ironic turn of events: Arrow has been making headlines during the WGA and SAG Strike for very different reasons. Arrow star Stephen Amell set off a wave of controversy, after voicing his frustrations with how the process of the strike was affecting actors trying to promote their hard work – like Amell's Starz series Heels, which had just premiered its second season when the strike was called.

Amell has done some additional "clarification" since his original statements were made, before deciding that it would've been better just to keep the whole matter 'in-house':

"We live in a time right now ... Where, you know, people want you to vote as long as you're voting for their candidate. And I can support my union... I just think that this has been done in a very black and white, all or nothing sort of way and I'm talking about shows and movies that were about to come out before the strike. I'm specifically talking about shows that, you know, I and a bunch of other people pour their heart and soul into that happened to be coming out within a certain window after the strike... I should have done a better job of taking up in private with the leadership of my union people that I greatly respect and admire."

The actor concluded by saying "I'm going to take a little bit of a quiet time and try to unplug all little bit... I don't consider myself to be a martyr, and frankly, I would have preferred that these comments never been made public, but they did. And here we are and hopefully it can just lead to a broader discussion and we can get people back to work."

Where & When The Arrow Reunion Picket Is Happening

The Arrow Reunion Picket is taking place on Friday, August 11th, between 9 am-11 am, at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California.