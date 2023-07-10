Jamie Foxx Spotted in Public for First Time Since Scary Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx has been spotted in public for the first time since his April hospitalization for a sudden medical complication. TMZ shared footage and images of Foxx on a boat on the Chicago River, waving at other passing vessels and offering up a peace sign as well. The actor appeared to be in good health and good spirits per the outlet and was accompanied by a few others on board the boat as well. TMZ's report also noted that they had seen footage of the actor out in the Chicago area on Saturday night, also appearing to be in good health and good spirits.

Fox was hospitalized in April following a "medical complication". At the time, Foxx was filming the Netflix movie Back in Action alongside Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz. At the time, Foxx's daughter Corrine Foxx confirmed the hospitalization via a social media post.

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," the post reads. "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time. Much love, The Foxx Family."

Foxx Was Admitted to a Physical Rehabilitation Center in May

In May, it was reported that Foxx had been admitted to a physical rehabilitation center in his recovery efforts following the health scare after his family was spotted at a medical facility in Chicago. The report indicated that Foxx had arrived at the facility in late April and was recovering well. The actor later broke his silence in an Instagram post, telling his fans that he appreciated their love. "Appreciate all the love. Feeling blessed," he wrote.

What Are Jamie Foxx's Next Film Projects?

Foxx's latest film, They Cloned Tyrone, debuted on Netflix on June 21st. The actor is also set to star in the upcoming Spawn reboot in the titular role.

"I know that in all my conversations with Jamie, he's never wavered on being in this movie, actually, to the opposite, he leaves me messages all the time like 'Let's get going, man, come on man. The moments here we gotta strike. Let's go,'" Spawn creator Todd McFarlane told ComicBook.com in an interview last year. "We've been talking about this being a sophisticated movie, right? I mean, I've been up on stage going, I'm gonna write, produce, direct and here it is going to be. I've been pushing that on Jamie and he's sort of in that world."

"The writers want to do something different. Let's leave it at that, they don't want to repeat (what anyone has done)," McFarlane added. "Nobody wants to do a $200 million dollars special effects strategy, that's not what Spawn is to any of us. So, we want to do something that obviously is entertaining is visually interesting to look at, but hopefully sort of leaves you with something when you walk away, that you can go, 'wow, that was that was a little bit deeper than I thought it was gonna be.' We'll see, we'll see if we can, the goal is to start a franchise. Not a Spawn movie, start a franchise so that we have multiple movies coming right behind it that will then eventually lead into the expansion of a Spawn universe."