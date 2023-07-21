Jamie Foxx Promises "BIG Things" in New Instagram Post Three Months After Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx is promising "BIG" things in his latest Instagram post after being hospitalized. The star has had quite an eventful three months since the news broke. On social media, he's been in Las Vegas, Nevada enjoying the nightlife. Foxx is pictured on top of a race car, and the ride is detailed with MGM branding as a part of his partnership with the casino chain. From the looks of this post, a new MGM commercial is probably on the way. It would also stand to reason that they filmed whatever TV spot of advertisement before Foxx's accident.

USA Today recently spoke to the They Cloned Tyrone actor's co-star Teyonah Parris about his condition after the accident. "Jamie is well and healing and taking whatever time he needs to do that. I think we all just want to see him well," Parris explained. "Above all else, we just want him to be happy and I'm wishing him all the best on that journey." Check his post out down below.

Jamie Foxx and His Daughter Have A New Game Show Coming

(Photo: FOX)

Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corrine will be hosting We Are Family on Fox soon. The game show focuses on celebrities' non-famous relatives performing duets with their famous kinfolk. We Are Family is going to be filmed before a studio audience and they're all playing the game too. Their task is to guess who's behind the curtain an some could win up o $100,000 for figuring out which celebrity is there before the reveal happens.

"We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam," Jamie and Corinne Foxx said in a press release. "We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we've had creating it when it premieres next year."

"Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox family," added Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of Fox Entertainment. "Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox's fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series."

Foxx's New Movie They Cloned Tyrone Premieres on Netflix

Over on Netflix, They Cloned Tyrone is set to entertain a bunch of viewers this weekend. Longtime fans of Jamie Foxx were delighted when he posted about the movie on social media. He said, "They didn't clone me, but They Cloned Tyrone." Foxx was joking about a conspiracy theory that he'd been replaced after his hospital stay. It's a joking riff on Juel Taylor's directorial debut. Check out the synopsis for the movie right here.

Netflix says, "A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

Do you think Foxx's big news is a new show or is it just a commercial? Let us know down in the comments!