They Cloned Tyrone Trailer Released by Netflix

John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx star in the newest trailer for They Cloned Tyrone. The Netflix original film brings the star-studded trio together for a sci-fi comedy centered on a government conspiracy. The first trailer for They Cloned Tyrone arrived last year during Netflix's TUDUM global event, and was one of the many surprises dropped on those fans that chose to tune in. They Cloned Tyrone will probably have even more eyes on it considering Jamie Foxx's recent health issues, though it appears he is on the road to recovery.

They Cloned Tyrone is directed by Creed II writer Juel Taylor, and stars three of the biggest stars in Hollywood. John Boyega rose to fame in Attack the Block before going on to star in the newest Star Wars trilogy from Lucasfilm. Boyega appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. His most recent film was last year's The Woman King. Before taking the Marvel Cinematic Universe by storm as the adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, Teyonah Parris appeared in Dear White People, Chi-Raq, and If Beale Street Could Talk. As for Jamie Foxx, his long acting resume includes In Living Color, The Jamie Foxx Show, Ray, Django Unchained, and many more.

John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and Teyonah Parris walk into a conspiracy.



They Cloned Tyrone premieres July 21. pic.twitter.com/CMQYnI1eHU — Netflix (@netflix) June 13, 2023

They Cloned Tyrone Reveals Character Posters

Netflix's They Cloned Tyrone teams drug dealer Fontaine (John Boyega, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), hooker Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris, The Marvels), and pimp Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx, Spider-Man: No Way Home), an unlikely trio thrust onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy after a series of eerie events. Netflix describes the pulpy and mind-bending mystery caper as an ode to the Blaxploitation films of the '70s, and the streamer released a trio of trippy posters ahead of the new trailer.

"There's something about us being able to be silly about aspects of our culture that makes me laugh," John Boyega told EW about the offbeat sci-fi comedy premiering July 21st. "Blaxploitation films always represented movies that let us express ourselves, and we could just look snazzy and do cool s---. It didn't matter if we knew kung fu. It just all made sense with the music, with the vibes. I'm just proud to at least be a part of something that pays homage to that."

