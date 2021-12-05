Popular Jamie Foxx Movie Heads to Netflix Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home Debut

Seven years after first appearing as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx is returning to reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. This version of the character is going to look quite different from the earlier iteration, which has made fans even more excited for Foxx’s return. Unfortunately, we still have almost two weeks to wait to see Electro back in action, but Foxx’s acting filmography just became a little bit more available, if there were any fans hoping to watch some of his previous roles before seeing him on the big screen again.

Back in 2009, Foxx starred alongside Gerard Butler in a thriller called Law Abiding Citizen, playing an attorney named Nick Rice. The film focuses on the issues in the justice system and follows the story of a vigilante attempting to even the playing field. While Law Abiding Citizen has been largely forgotten about over the years, it could be finding some new life in the coming weeks, as it has just been added to Netflix.

Law Abiding Citizen was one of several movies added to the Netflix lineup on December 1st, and it couldn’t come at a better time. Subscribers often flock toward action movies with popular actors that they may have missed in theaters over the years, or perhaps never even knew were released. Foxx has become a favorite amongst movie fans and there will likely be plenty of people willing to check out a film of his now that it has been added to Netflix. With another an appearance in No Way Home later this month, demand for movies starring Foxx could be even higher than usual.

Straight Outta Compton and The Fate of the Furious helmer F. Gary Gray directed Law Abiding Citizen with a script from Kurt Wimmer. In addition to Foxx and Butler, the film also stars Bruce McGill, Colm Meaney, Leslie Bibb, Michael Irby, and Regina Hall. Butler takes on the role of Law Abiding Citizen‘s vigilante, though it was initially intended for him to play Foxx’s part, and vice versa. The roles were flipped ahead of filming.

Law Abiding Citizen delivered decent numbers at the box office, hauling in more than $126 million around the globe. It wasn’t exactly a hit with critics, however, currently sitting at 26% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Are you going to be checking out Law Abiding Citizen on Netflix ahead of Foxx’s Spider-Man return? Let us know in the comments!