Tom Holland Confirms Jamie Foxx Making MCU Debut In Spider-Man: No Way Home

In a new interview for Total Film magazine, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland confirmed that Jamie Foxx will indeed reprise his role as Electro in the upcoming sequel. Of the various guest stars who have been rumored to appear in No Way Home, Foxx was the closest to confirmed without actually showing up in a trailer. Still, this is the first time that anybody directly associated with the film has talked about the impact of having actors from all three Spider-Man live-action film franchises appearing together onscreen. Holland said that Foxx and Spider-Man 2 star Alfred Molina had modified their portrayals somewhat to fit the MCU.

“Everyone puts their trousers on in the same way in the morning,” Holland told the magazine (via MCU Direct). “It was interesting having those guys come in because they have certain ownership over Spider-Man in their own way, and…I’m talking about Alfred and Jamie and those guys.”

The irony to this being the first time anyone has confirmed Foxx is that the way it’s phrased almost makes it sound like Holland is clarifying “I mean the villains,” so as to avoid the internet assuming he is talking about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom are rumored to appear in the movie. Maguire and Marvel have declined to comment, while Garfield has denied it outright.

“I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I’m a fan as well. You can’t help but imagine scenes and moments of ‘Oh, my God, how fucking cool would it be if they did that?’” Garfield recently told Variety. “But it’s important for me to say on the record that this is not something I’m aware I am involved in. But I know I’m not going to be able to say anything that will convince anyone that I don’t know what’s happening. No matter what I say, I’m fucked. It’s either going to be really disappointing for people or it’s going to be really exciting.”

“To see Alfred come in, and have to adapt and change to the way that the films are made, but also change director, and also [the fact that] I’m now Spider-Man,” Holland elaborated in the Total Film interview. “It was really interesting to see these actors adapt and change what they were doing to fit the modern era.”



Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, and Benedict Cumberbatch, Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to open in theaters on December 17. In the meantime, the MCU’s 2021 line-up includes Eternals (in theaters now) and Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ on November 24th.