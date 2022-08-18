Jamie Foxx Says People Are Too "Sensitive" to See His Unreleased Film All-Star Weekend

Jamie Foxx has had one heck of a career spanning from his hit series The Jamie Foxx Show, to films like Ray and even Booty Call. The actor has made a name for himself as one of the heavy hitters who can deliver a performance. Foxx is also known for his comedic presence and has starred in a ton of comedies. One of his comedies pushed the boundaries of what is funny so far that it has yet to be released. All Star Weekend was directed by Foxx and even starred Jeremy Piven, Benicio del Toro, Gerard Butler and even Robert Downey Jr. The film has been pushed back numerous times and it seems that the actor thinks that moviegoers are far too sensitive for it to be released. During a new interview with CinemaBlend, Foxx revealed why the film has yet to see the light of day.

"Man, it's been tough, with the lay of the land when it comes to comedy, man," Foxx said. "We're trying to break open those sensitive corners where people go back to laughing again. And that's why I think, even in this film, which is great is (that) the one thing we kept hearing in the screenings was how much people were laughing. So, hopefully we'll keep them laughing and run them into All-Star Weekend, because we were definitely going for it."

"We all play different characters. I play a white, racist cop. I'll show it to you. I'll grab the thing and show it to you. Robert Downey Jr. plays a Mexican. I called Robert and I said, 'Listen, I need you to play a Mexican.' He said, 'Dude, here's the deal. Sure. Fuck it. Sure. Why not? Fuck it. Sure. Of course. Mexican. Whatever.'" Foxx added.

Foxx's most recently appeared in Netflix's Day Shift, where he played a vampire hunter and starred alongside Dave Franco and Snoop Dogg. But the last time the actor was on the big screen was for Sony and Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home. He reprised his Electro role from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to take on Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men. It turns out that the actor was convinced to come back due to being promised that he wouldn't have to be blue this time around.

"I was excited knowing [producer] Amy [Pascal] for years, man, and knowing what she's done with this franchise, and she was explaining to me that it's gonna be hot, and I didn't have to be blue, and things like that as far as my character is concerned, so you're gonna be a little more hip, and that I get a chance to hang out with these incredible thespians. To walk on set and to see these guys, I literally bowed to them, and we've been having a ball. I'm happy we got a brand new start, a brand new look," Foxx shared.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures describe the film as: "In Spider-Man: No Way Home, for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."



The film stars Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, J.K. Simmons, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans and Willem Dafoe. Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available in 4K, Blu Ray, and digital download!

