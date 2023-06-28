New Haunted Mansion TV Spot Announces Ticket Sales

With just a month to go until Disney's Haunted Mansion is unleashed on foolish mortals, the studio has released an all-new TV spot for the upcoming film to announce that tickets are now available for the adventure. Fans have already been given multiple looks at the upcoming adaptation of the beloved ride, so while this new TV spot doesn't offer many substantial updates, we are given a handful of new looks at the movie, including fresh perspectives on the iconic Hatbox Ghost. You can check out the all-new TV spot below before Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th.

In the new film, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

Back in 2003, the Pirates of the Caribbean film was a major success for Disney, which was based on the iconic ride from their amusement parks. Landing in theaters later that year was an Eddie Murphy-starring The Haunted Mansion, which failed to capture the public's attention as successfully as the swashbuckling adventure from earlier in the year. In this regard, Disney would become a bit more selective about how to bring beloved rides to life, so despite it taking 20 years for a new Haunted Mansion to be realized, it looks to be much more in the spirit of the source material than its predecessor.

This is a Disney film, however, so even though this film earned a PG-13 rating, it should still be an experience that's fun for the whole family.

"I think they found the sweet spot of scary, funny, and adventure," star Jamie Lee Curtis shared with Entertainment Weekly of the project. "You know, it's cooking. I barely cook, I attempt cooking all the time, and it's all ingredients, and then the mix and the time, and it's always hard to know, are you going to make something yummy? And from what I'm seeing, and what I've heard, [director] Justin [Simien] has made something yummy."

She continued, "It's modern, fresh, old-fashioned, and scary, but not scary like a monster movie. It's scary like a Disney ride, and funny. If you go on that ride, there's a lot of humor as well as the scary, ghost-y stuff."

Haunted Mansion hits theaters on July 28th.

Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!