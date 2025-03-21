Jan Schwieterman, Good Burger Actor, Dies at 52

Good Burger star Jan Patrick “J.P.” Schwieterman passed away in February following a battle with stage 4 cancer. Schwieterman played Kurt Bozwell, the owner of the Mondo Burger fast-food restaurant that competed with Kenan (Kenan Thompson) and Kel (Kel Mitchell)’s Good Burger. An online obituary states that Schwieterman died on Friday, February 28th at Mercy Hospital in Washington, Missouri. It was Schwieterman’s brother, Chad Schwieterman, who revealed the actor died of cancer.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my brother, Jan (JP) Schwieterman. He recently found out he had an aggressive form of stage 4 cancer and passed yesterday evening,” Chad Schwieterman wrote in a Facebook post on March 1st. “Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this difficult time.”

A Bluffton, Indiana native, Jan Schwieterman was born in 1972. Shortly after high school, he moved to California to pursue a career in acting. Along with appearing in 1997’s Good Burger, Jan Schwieterman’s acting resume includes the ABC drama McKenna, the NBC medical drama ER, and The WB’s Felicity. Some of his final roles came in 1999’s Warlock III: The End of Innocence and American Intellectuals, 2000’s Fallen Arches, and 2007’s Along the Way. Good Burger was a movie spinoff of the Nickelodeon sketch comedy show All That, eventually leading to Kenan and Kel starring in their own series.

Kenan Thompson reacted to the death of his Good Burger co-star on social media, writing, “Very sad!!! Sending love to his family!!!”

Schwieterman’s family held a funeral for him on March 4th, and they asked that any donations be sent to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. He leaves behind his parents LeeRoy Schwieterman and Clara Reed; sisters Megan and Vanessa; brother Chad; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. ComicBook sends our condolences to Jan Schwieterman’s friends, family, and fans.