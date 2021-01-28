Jared Leto's Oscar Has Been Missing for Three Years

✖

About six months before he became the DCEU's Joker in Suicide Squad, Jared Leto did something many of his other Clown Princes of Crime achieved after playing the DC Comics character, he won an Oscar. Leto's award was for Best Supporting Actor for the 2013 feature Dallas Buyer's Club which also won the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar with Leto's co-star Matthew McConaughey taking home the Best Actor award. In the years since then Leto has apparently misplaced the coveted statue, revealing in a new interview that it's been missing in action for the past three years and he has no idea who has it.

"I found out that it's been missing for, like, three years," Leto said in an interview with The Late Late Show with James Corden. "I didn't know that. I don't think anyone wanted to tell me. I had moved house in L.A. and then when we moved, it somehow just magically kind of disappeared. It could be somewhere, but everyone's searched for it high and low. I hope it's in good hands wherever it is, but yeah, we haven't seen it for quite some time."

Leto continued, "I think it's a good possibility (somebody else has got it). It's not the sort of thing somebody accidentally throws in the trash. I hope somebody is caring for it, I remember the night i got it, I passed it around to so many people I didn't see it half the night. The thing's beat up and scratched up but you know people had fun taking pictures with it and stuff, it's nice to share it so hopefully someone's taking good care of it."

The Oscar winner can next be seen in Zack Snyder's Justice League, reprising his part of The Joker for the four-hour extended cut of the DC feature film.

"I love Zack Snyder and, from the early days and onward, he's a maverick, ruthlessly committed to his actors and his vision," Leto shared with Deadline. "I'm excited to see where he takes this. I really just think so highly of him and it's a whirlwind being part of these things. First of all, you're lucky to ever step into these shoes, or suits, or spandex, or whatever it is that you have. It's really fun to reinvent and explore, that's a really fun challenge that I like a lot."

Following Justice League, Leto will appear as Morbius in Sony Pictures upcoming Spider-Man spin-off.

(H/T Cinema Blend)

(Cover Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)