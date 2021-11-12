Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s Buddy Comedy Lands at MGM After Intense Bidding War

Two months after Dave Bautista wrote on Twitter that he wanted to make “a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie” with DC star Jason Momoa, the project is a reality at MGM. The James Bond and Bill & Ted studio got their hooks into the as-yet-untitled film after a heated bidding war. The deal is expected to close today, according to Deadline, who first reported it. The project started as a tweet from Bautista, but has snowballed quickly. There’s no director attached yet, but the project is supposed to begin production in 2023, once Bautista and Momoa have completed production on the various tentpole franchises they’re currently working on.

“Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait,” Bautista tweeted.

There’s no word yet whether Leitch is interested, but it wouldn’t be surprising.

“It’s amazing – you try to work your whole career to get an opportunity like this, and he just tweets something [to make it happen],” Momoa recently told Entertainment Weekly. “And then I got asked about it on Corden, and now our phones won’t stop ringing. So, it’s safe to say that one is happening. He did text me first, which is how respectful he is. I was like, ‘Hell yes. Tell me where to sign, I’m in.’ And then it turns out he just tweeted it right after getting my approval. And then it went viral. You’re like, ‘All right, well, it’s that easy. Let’s do it, buddy.’ I’m hoping when I’m Bautista’s age I can still do what he does. He’s one of those big guys that can move and fight really well. I have a lot of respect for him and Dwayne [Johnson] because doing that kind of wrestling is a lot of tear on your body for a long time. I know I feel it, and I’m 42. And those guys are still badasses.”

Bautista, for context, is 52.

According to the Deadline article, “the pitch calls for the duo to play brothers in a Lethal Weapon-esque buddy cop comedy likely to shoot in Hawaii.”

