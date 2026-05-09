Jason Statham’s Wildest Action Movie Yet Just Joined Peacock (But It’s Even Crazier Sequel Is Missing)

If you’re in the mood for a high-octane and over-the-top action movie, there’s definitely a Jason Statham film to watch. Ever since breaking into the genre with The Transporter in 2002, the actor has carved a niche as a modern action icon known for his intense, over-the-top roles. Peacock subscribers looking for one of the most can now stream one of Statham’s wildest action films yet, but they’ll have to search a bit harder for its sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re talking about Crank, the film widely regarded to be among Statham’s wildest. The movie, starring Statham as a poisoned Los Angeles hitman who must keep his adrenaline levels constantly elevated through reckless, violent, and high-stakes stunts to stay alive, started streaming on Peacock on May 1st. The movie was followed three years later by Crank 2, which took the chaotic energy of the 2006 original and brought it to a new absurd, surreal level, but fans won’t be able to catch all of that craziness on Peacock. The 2009 sequel, which includes a low-budget, 1950s-style Japanese kaiju fight featuring rubber monster suits, miniature city sets, and choppy slow-motion effects, isn’t streaming on Peacock, but fans can watch it for free on platforms like Pluto TV and Philo.

Crank Is a Movie You Need To See To Believe

Play video

It’s hard to put into writing just how chaotic Crank really is. The premise alone – a hitman must keep his adrenaline pumping to stay alive – is absolutely bizarre, and it’s executed with a relentless, chaotic, and absurd energy that never slows down and, as a viewer, makes the film feel like a 90-minute adrenaline rush. Throughout the movie, Statham’s character, Chev Chelios, does whatever is necessary to keep his heart rate up, including shocking himself in the chest with a stolen defibrillator, consuming massive amounts of caffeine and stimulants, and constantly fighting. That chaos is matched with directors Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor’s guerrilla-style filmmaking, including handheld cameras and sometimes rollerblades, that creates a constant sense of frantic motion. The entire film is completely unhinged and proves that Statham’s best work often comes when he completely embraces over-the-top, high-octane absurdism.

All of that chaotic energy led to a frenetic, adrenaline-soaked thrill ride that is ridiculously fun. Although the film’s 62% audience score and 17% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes fall short of being Statham’s best ever, they put Crank comfortably within Statham’s top 20 highest-rated films. Even if you’ve already seen Crank, its high-octane, video-game-like pacing and status as a pure adrenaline-fueled experience easily make it one of Statham’s most rewatchable movies to date.

What’s New on Peacock?

Peacock is providing subscribers with plenty of options for their next movie night. The streamer has already stocked dozens of new movies this month, with even more set to be added. Peacock subscribers browsing the streaming library can now stream movies like Cowboys & Aliens, The Day After Tomorrow, Dunkirk, Galaxy Quest, The Mummy movies, and Pulp Fiction, as well as Statham’s more recent action entry Mechanic: Resurrection.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!