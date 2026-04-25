Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in May 2026

No, your eyes do not deceive you. The calendar does indeed say that we are coming to the end of April which means that in about a week, May will officially be here. For many, May is the month that kicks off summer but it’s also a great month for new additions to streaming platforms. Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and some of the free streamers have revealed their May slates and now Peacock is doing the same. With a solid selection of movies and television, May is shaping up to be a great time for subscriber — and we have the full list.
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For fans of The Mummy, May will be exciting as the Brendan Fraser-starring franchise makes the leap from HBO Max to Peacock, perfectly timed to the exciting update on the fourth film’s release date. The streamer will also be getting The Martian, which is perfect for fans of Project Hail Mary. The big arrival, however, is Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. It’s the ultimate version of Kill Bill and is a must see for Quentin Tarantino fans. Want to see what else is coming to Peacock next month? Read on for the entire lineup!
May 1st
50 First Dates
Abominable*
Battle: Los Angeles
Billy Madison
Birth of the Dragon
The Blues Brothers
Boogie*
The Boss Baby
Bridesmaids
Charlotte’s Web
Chicago
Cowboys & Aliens
Crank
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Day After Tomorrow
Die Another Day
Dirty Dancing*
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Double Jeopardy
Dragon: Bruce Lee Story
Dunkirk
The Flintstones
The Foreigner
Four Brothers
Galaxy Quest
Gods of Egypt
Hell or High Water*
Hugo
Hunter Killer
Hustlers
The Impossible*
Intrigo: Dear Agnes*
It’s Complicated
Jet Li’s Fearless
Jojo Rabbit
Kicking & Screaming
Kiss of the Dragon
Kiss the Girls
The Last Airbender
The Martian
Mary and the Witch’s Flower
Mechanic: Resurrection
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Mrs. Doubtfire
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor
Munich
My Big Fat Greek Wedding
My Name is Khan
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Protege
Pulp Fiction
Revolutionary Road
The Rundown
Saturday Night Fever
Searching
The Secret Life of Pets
Shutter Island
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
Stardust
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Terms of Endearment
The Wedding Date
Where’d You Go, Bernadette?*
Zero Dark Thirty*
The Zookeeper’s Wife
Ladies of London, Season 4 – Finale
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 2
May 3rd
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
May 4th
Imaginary
Dateline: Unforgettable, Season 7 – Premiere
Dateline en Español – Premiere
May 5th
The Marsh King’s Daughter
May 6th
Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 2 – Finale
May 7th
M.I.A. – Premiere
May 8th
Another Man’s Wife – Premiere
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 3
The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Finale
May 10th
Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere
May 11th
Arthur the King
May 14th
Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Finale
Chicago PD, Season 13 – Finale
Chicago Med, Season 11 – Finale
May 15th
Law and Order, Season 25 – Finale
Law and Order: SVU, Season 27 – Finale
May 17th
A Plan to Kill, Season 2 – Finale
Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Finale
Saturday Night Live UK, Season 1 – Finale
May 18th
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
May 20th
Summer House, Season 10 – Finale
In the City, Season 1 – Premiere
May 21st
Wicked
Wicked Sing-Along
May 22nd
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Premiere
Death Proof
Django Unchained
The Hateful Eight
Inglorious Bastards
Jackie Brown
Planet Terror
Reservoir Dogs
May 24th
The Killer Among Us, Season 1 – Premiere
May 27th
Summer House, Season 10 – Reunion Part 1
Unsung Hero
May 28th
Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Finale
May 30th
The Strangers: Chapter 1
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