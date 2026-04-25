Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Peacock in May 2026

No, your eyes do not deceive you. The calendar does indeed say that we are coming to the end of April which means that in about a week, May will officially be here. For many, May is the month that kicks off summer but it’s also a great month for new additions to streaming platforms. Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, and some of the free streamers have revealed their May slates and now Peacock is doing the same. With a solid selection of movies and television, May is shaping up to be a great time for subscriber — and we have the full list.

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For fans of The Mummy, May will be exciting as the Brendan Fraser-starring franchise makes the leap from HBO Max to Peacock, perfectly timed to the exciting update on the fourth film’s release date. The streamer will also be getting The Martian, which is perfect for fans of Project Hail Mary. The big arrival, however, is Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair. It’s the ultimate version of Kill Bill and is a must see for Quentin Tarantino fans. Want to see what else is coming to Peacock next month? Read on for the entire lineup!

May 1st

50 First Dates

Abominable*

Battle: Los Angeles

Billy Madison

Birth of the Dragon

The Blues Brothers

Boogie*

The Boss Baby

Bridesmaids

Charlotte’s Web

Chicago

Cowboys & Aliens

Crank

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Day After Tomorrow

Die Another Day

Dirty Dancing*

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Double Jeopardy

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story

Dunkirk

The Flintstones

The Foreigner

Four Brothers

Galaxy Quest

Gods of Egypt

Hell or High Water*

Hugo

Hunter Killer

Hustlers

The Impossible*

Intrigo: Dear Agnes*

It’s Complicated

Jet Li’s Fearless

Jojo Rabbit

Kicking & Screaming

Kiss of the Dragon

Kiss the Girls

The Last Airbender

The Martian

Mary and the Witch’s Flower

Mechanic: Resurrection

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Mrs. Doubtfire

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

Munich

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

My Name is Khan

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Protege

Pulp Fiction

Revolutionary Road

The Rundown

Saturday Night Fever

Searching

The Secret Life of Pets

Shutter Island

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Stardust

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Terms of Endearment

The Wedding Date

Where’d You Go, Bernadette?*

Zero Dark Thirty*

The Zookeeper’s Wife

Ladies of London, Season 4 – Finale

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 2

May 3rd

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

May 4th

Imaginary

Dateline: Unforgettable, Season 7 – Premiere

Dateline en Español – Premiere

May 5th

The Marsh King’s Daughter

May 6th

Love Island: Beyond the Villa, Season 2 – Finale

May 7th

M.I.A. – Premiere

May 8th

Another Man’s Wife – Premiere

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 15 – Reunion Part 3

The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Finale

May 10th

Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere

May 11th

Arthur the King

May 14th

Chicago Fire, Season 14 – Finale

Chicago PD, Season 13 – Finale

Chicago Med, Season 11 – Finale

May 15th

Law and Order, Season 25 – Finale

Law and Order: SVU, Season 27 – Finale

May 17th

A Plan to Kill, Season 2 – Finale

Saturday Night Live, Season 51 – Finale

Saturday Night Live UK, Season 1 – Finale

May 18th

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

May 20th

Summer House, Season 10 – Finale

In the City, Season 1 – Premiere

May 21st

Wicked

Wicked Sing-Along

May 22nd

Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair – Premiere

Death Proof

Django Unchained

The Hateful Eight

Inglorious Bastards

Jackie Brown

Planet Terror

Reservoir Dogs

May 24th

The Killer Among Us, Season 1 – Premiere

May 27th

Summer House, Season 10 – Reunion Part 1

Unsung Hero

May 28th

Southern Hospitality, Season 4 – Finale

May 30th

The Strangers: Chapter 1

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