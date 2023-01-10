Jeremy Renner's Family Provides Health Update After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner's family has offered fans another update on his progress after that scary accident. Speaking to People Magazine, Kym Renner, his sister, explained that they're thrilled with his recovery progress so far. New Year's Day brought the terrible news that the Marvel star had fallen in the snow. The 52-year-old was trying to help someone who got stuck with his snow plow. Somehow, the vehicle got free and in the rush to stop its movement, Renner was caught under the wheels of the plow. The Hawkeye star was airlifted to a hospital where he's been ever since that day. Check out how happy the family is down below!

"We are so thrilled with his progress," Kym Renner said to the outlet. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead."

What Happened With Renner As He Tried To Help?

"At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Washoe County Sheriff Balaam explained last week. "Washoe Sheriff's Office is in possession of his PistenBully (the snowcat) and we are analyzing it to rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll. This is part of our normal investigation process for any major investigation. As I mentioned earlier this investigation is ongoing. However, we do not suspect any foul play, I want to repeat that, we do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

"He is a honorary deputy sheriff," Balaam added. "His popularity amongst kids in the Marvel (movies), he has a huge impact on those kids that he touched during Shop with a Sheriff...I can guarantee they will never forget that moment that they got. He shared his time with us there and not only shopped with a few kids but interacted with the kids. He's had a huge impact not only in this office in helping us with our outreach with Shop with a Sheriff, which is our biggest event. But throughout the community he has been very generous. And he's one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time you don't know that he's doing it but he has made a tremendous impact on this community."

