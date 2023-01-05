Jeremy Renner Shares Accident Update Video From Hospital Bed

Jeremy Renner posted a video for all his fans from the ICU where he's recovering from that horrific accident. His snowplow ended up rolling unintentionally when he tried to help a stranded car. The Marvel star got his leg broken and sustained some serious blood loss during that moment. In the latest video, it seems like he's finally figured out how to scratch his head despite being a little busted up. Fans are thrilled that the Hawkeye actor is smiling already. Check it out for yourself down below.

After everything happened and Renner was safely at the hospital, the Washoe County Sheriffs office had to hold a press conference to explain the situation to the larger media. Sheriff Darin Balaam stepped up to the podium and delivered a full account of what happened with Renner and the snowplow. Luckily, he seems to be on the mend, but it was a scary situation for everyone who was on the scene.

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

"At this point in the investigation we do not believe Mr. Renner was impaired at all and we believe this is a tragic accident," Sheriff Balaam said to the press. "Washoe Sheriff's Office is in possession of his PistenBully (the snowcat) and we are analyzing it to rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll. This is part of our normal investigation process for any major investigation. As I mentioned earlier this investigation is ongoing. However, we do not suspect any foul play, I want to repeat that, we do not suspect any foul play. We believe this was a tragic accident."

"He is a honorary deputy sheriff," Balaam continued. "His popularity amongst kids in the Marvel (movies), he has a huge impact on those kids that he touched during Shop with a Sheriff...I can guarantee they will never forget that moment that they got. He shared his time with us there and not only shopped with a few kids but interacted with the kids. He's had a huge impact not only in this office in helping us with our outreach with Shop with a Sheriff, which is our biggest event. But throughout the community he has been very generous. And he's one of those individuals that I can tell you most of the time you don't know that he's doing it but he has made a tremendous impact on this community."

Have you been keeping up with this story? Let us know down below!