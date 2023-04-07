Jeremy Renner Yelled "Not Today, Mother F—ker" Before Snowplow Injury

Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner was the main attraction on ABC News Thursday night. The actor sat down with Diane Sawyer for his first interview since the terrifying snow plow accident in January that could've cost him his life. On January 1st, Renner was run over by his own snowplow after clearing his road during a snowstorm and stopping to help a motorist. Speaking to Sawyer in the new interview, Renner opened up about how everything went down, including his defiant yell at the machine just before it ran him over.

Renner was stepping out of the cab of the plow when it started sliding to ensure his nephew was out of harm's way. That caused him to fall out, and he attempted to jump back into the moving plow to stop it, which when he got caught up underneath it. In retelling the story to Sawyer, Renner explained that he yelled, "Not today, motherf---er" has he was being pulled beneath the machine's tracks.

For the first time since his life-threatening accident, Jeremy Renner exclusively sits down with @DianeSawyer, and shares the details of his fight to survive.



The full interview airs at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork. https://t.co/esMgALssjG pic.twitter.com/qpsuHNbJ1r — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 7, 2023

"I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn't be outside the vehicle when you're operating it, you know what I mean? It's like driving a car with one foot out of the car. But it is what it was, and it's my mistake and I paid for it," Renner said. "That's when I screamed, by the way, when I went under the thing, 'Not today, motherf---er!' is what I screamed. Sorry for the language."

The accident left Renner with several major injuries, requiring multiple surgeries and a lot of rehab. During the interview, Sawyer listed all of the injuries Renner sustained from the incident.

"Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver – which sounds terrifying," she said.

Fortunately, as horrible as the accident was, Renner is working his way back to normal. He was using a walker in the footage shown during the ABC interview but is getting better each day. He also made it clear that he's in high spirits, focusing on the future and his family rather than the tragedy.