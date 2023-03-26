Jeremy Renner Reveals First Video of Him Walking After Snowplow Accident

The road to recovery continues for Hawkeye and Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner. The actor was involved in a terrible snowplow accident at the start of 2023, resulting in some serious injuries, surgery, and a lot of time in the hospital. Now a couple of months removed, Renner is still working hard to get back to normal, and he's been updating fans on social media along the way. This week, the actor posted a new video of him finally getting some real steps in on a treadmill.

Renner posted a video to his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, showing himself walking after the dangerous accident. Taking those (literal) steps is obviously a great sign for Renner and he's clearly overjoyed to be making them. You can watch the video below!

I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will. #minduful #intended #recovery pic.twitter.com/TuDFSMVJHY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) March 26, 2023

"I now have to find OTHER things to occupy my time so my body can recover from my will," Renner wrote in the tweet. He also included the words "Mindful," "Intended," and "Recovery" as hashtags.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

On January 1st, Renner was using his snowplow to clear a road used by his family and neighbors. At one point, Renner stopped to help someone stranded in the snow and he exited the plow. The parking brake wasn't applied, causing the plow to slide, and Renner noticed it was heading towards his nephew. Renner moved his nephew out of the way of the plow but his leg was pulled under the machine in the process.

According to the statement from his family on January 2nd, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries as a result of the accident. You can read their initial statement below.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."