Jeremy Renner Gives First TV Interview Since Accident, Addresses Extent of Injuries

Jeremy Renner has given his first TV interview since suffering major injuries during a snow plow accident at the beginning of the year. The Hawkeye star sat down with Diane Sawyer and ABC News to recount the ordeal that occurred on January 1st when he was run over by a snowcat vehicle used to remove snow. Renner was actually rescuing his nephew and somehow got caught underneath the snowcat, though neighbors nearby were able to call 911 and get him the quick help he needed. ABC News released an almost 3-minute long video clip to promote the interview that will air on Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC, where Jeremy Renner also addressed the extent of his many injuries.

Throughout the video, we hear quotes from Jeremy Renner, his nephew and family, as well as the 911 call on the day of the accident. At one point, Diane Sawyer runs down the entire list of injuries sustained by Renner, and it's apparent that only through his will to survive that Renner made it out alive. "Eight ribs broken in 14 places," Sawyer begins. "Right knee, right ankle broken. Left leg tibia broken. Left ankle broken. Right clavicle broken. Right shoulder broken. Face eye socket, the jaw, the mandible. Lung collapsed, pierced from the rib bone to the liver, which sounds terrifying."

Jeremy Renner to Make First Public Appearance Since Accident

Jeremy Renner is set to make his first public appearance next month, following a snowplow accident earlier this year that left him with major injuries. The news was confirmed in a report from Variety, which revealed that Renner will appear in person for the world premiere of Rennervations, the new Disney+ series centered around him. The premiere event will be held on April 11th at Los Angeles' Regency Village Theater. This will be Renner's first press event since the accident, which occurred on January 1st and left him hospitalized with blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. In the weeks and months since, Renner has been documenting his physical and mental recovery on social media.

"I've been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need," Renner said about the series. "But a few years ago, I thought, 'How can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community?' And that's what this show does. This is one of my biggest passions and it's a driving force in my recovery, and I can't wait for the world to see it."

Jeremy Renner, The Diane Sawyer Interview airs Thursday, April 6th at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.