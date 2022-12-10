Jessica Henwick Wrote Rian Johnson Fan Mail A Decade Before Glass Onion

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hit theatres at the end of November, but it was only on the big screen for a week. If you missed it, you will have to wait for the movie to come to Netflix in a couple of weeks. The Rian Johnson-directed film sees the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, and this time he's solving a mystery with a whole new cast of characters. One such character is played by Jessica Henwick who is best known for playing Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, Colleen Wing in Iron Fist, and Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections. Henwick may be thriving in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean she's not a big fan of Johnson. In fact, she recently told The Hollywood Reporter that she used to send the director fan mail.

"We have a long and murky history," Henwick shared with a laugh before revealing she sent Johnson a fan letter when she was a teenager (she's currently 30). "It's the only fan mail I've ever written in my life, and he never replied. But when he emailed me about this movie for the first time, he came up as a frequent contact!"

Is Glass Onion Better Than Knives Out?

Currently, Glass Onion is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% critics score and a 93% audience score which is very similar to the score of its predecessor, Knives Out. The first film currently has a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score. During a chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie when talking about Glass Onion.

"I'm so lucky to have Rian in my life," Craig shared. "He's such a great writer. That script arrived and I was literally like, 'Are you kidding me?' I couldn't believe that he wanted me to play it. I was going, 'It says Southern accent you went here. Really?' And he's like, 'Yeah?' We've just finished the second one, literally weeks ago. They've just wrapped up in Serbia. Dare I say it's better? We'll see. I don't want to tempt fate. It's different, and that's the amazing thing. It's still a Benoit Blanc mystery, but it's very different. I'm very excited about it."

Who Stars in Glass Onion?

In addition to Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery hits Netflix on December 23rd.