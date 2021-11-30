Jim Carrey’s Most Memorable Movie Is Heading to a New Streaming Service

The Mask, the 1994 blockbuster starring Jim Carrey in the title role, is set to drop on HBO Max tomorrow. The comic book adaptation, which grossed over $350 million against a budget reported to be in the $20 million range, was popular enough to spawn a sequel, an animated series, more comics, and a video game. The second movie, Son of the Mask, was such a disappointment that the franchise has been dormant since 2005, although there are periodic rumors that a sequel or reboot is in the works, usually with the twist that it would be a little more like the darker humor of the original comics.

The franchise is likely to see a revival at some point, based on the huge upside demonstrated by the Carrey movie. He has recently suggested that he would do a sequel, but only if there was a “crazy visionary filmmaker” behind the idea.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role],” the character’s co-creator Michael Richardson said in 2019. I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see….You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas.”

The character’s powers come from a supernatural mask, but those powers come at a price, driving the hero mad (again, think Deadpool), so anybody could take it on, really, and some of the most interesting stories in the comics have come when a new face had to wear the mask, and dealt differently with the challenge than the ostensible hero.

“I’d like it to be another character film about a person dealing with absolute power,” added Richardson. “The whole theme of The Mask was we all say what we would do if we had absolute power, just like Stanley Ipkiss. When we get absolute power, we often resort to the most petty of endeavors and it’s overcoming our human nature and using the power for good.”

How long has it been since you watched The Mask? Are you planning on giving it a look on HBO Max? Sound off in the comments below, or hit up @russburlingame on Twitter to talk about your favorite Jim Carrey movie.