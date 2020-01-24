Jim Carrey Says He Will Do a Mask Sequel Under This Condition

The star of Sonic the Hedgehog is bringing an iconic video game villain to life, and Jim Carrey has stood out in the trailers for the film because of his comedic approach to Dr. Robotnik AKA Dr. Eggman. This could be another memorable role for Carrey who has been loved for decades for his comedic characters such as Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Lloyd from Dumb & Dumber, and the titular hero of The Mask. And while the previous films have received sequels, Carrey has not been in a second movie with the green-faced comic character.

ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian spoke with Carrey about Sonic the Hedgehog and the conversation eventually steered toward The Mask. When asked if Carrey would reprise the role, he gave a hopeful answer with one major condition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t think in terms of sequels and stuff like that, I mean, this one [Sonic The Hedgehog] is kind of right for it because we have not evolved the character [Dr. Eggman] fully yet,” Carrey admitted. “The Mask I think, myself, you know, it would depend on a filmmaker. It depends on a filmmaker really. I don’t want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure.”

The Mask was originally released in theaters over 25 years ago and is notable for furthering Carrey’s career as one of the top comedy stars in the ’90s as well as being the first major role for co-star Cameron Diaz. Based on the Dark Horse comic series of the same name by Mike Richardson, Doug Mahnke, and John Arcudi, it features Carrey as hapless bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss whose life is upended when he obtains a magic mask with powerful abilities.

Richardson, who helped establish the character with Dark Horse, previously said that he’d like to see a reboot of the character with a woman wearing the Mask.

“I’d like to see a really good physical comedian [in the role],” Richardson previously said to Forbes. “I have one in mind, but I’m not gonna say her name. We have to do a lot of convincing for this particular actor, but we’ll see….You never know what’s coming in the future. We have some ideas.”

He added, “I’d like it to be another character film about a person dealing with absolute power. The whole theme of The Mask was we all say what we would do if we had absolute power, just like Stanley Ipkiss. When we get absolute power, we often resort to the most petty of endeavors and it’s overcoming our human nature and using the power for good.”

For now, Carrey can be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog premiering in theaters on February 14th, and stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more from our conversations with the stars of the movie!