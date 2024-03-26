John Tucker Must Die Cast Reveal Sequel Is in the Works

John Tucker Must Die has a sequel in the works, and a lot of the original cast is down to return!





John Tucker Must Die is getting a sequel, and the cast of the 2006 original is confirming it!

Arielle Kebbel, Jesse Metcalfe, and Sophia Bush all attended Epic Cons in Chicago, where a Sunday panel was held to commemorate the 18th birthday of John Tucker Must Die. During that panel, the original cast members dropped a big surprise on the crowd: a sequel is in the works, and they are down to come back for it!

Metcalfe teased the crowd with word that I've been hearing rumblings about this script circulating Hollywood — apparently, it's amazing," he said, adding that, "I'd definitely love to be a part of it, and I can't wait to read it."

Arielle Kebbel then got the ball really rolling, telling the crowd that she was personally involved in pushing the John Tucker Must Die sequel forward: "The rumor is true. I started producing a few years ago. There is a script. We are very proud of it. It does involve all of the OG cast. She also teased that the concept for the sequel "blends some very cool new cast... That's pretty much all I can say for now."

Kebbel also credited the fans themselves for helping the sequel get traction. She said that nearly two decades of fandom for John Tucker Must Die "is definitely inspiring and a huge part of this, and it definitely, definitely has been a very special thing to see the love and support of this almost 20 years later."

What Is John Tucker Must Die About?

As the synopsis for John Tucker Must Die (2006) states:

Kate (Brittany Snow) is the new girl in school. She catches John Tucker (Jesse Metcalfe) dating three different girls at once: Carrie – the smart girl, Heather – the cheerleader, and Beth – the activist slut; none of them are aware that they are not the only girl in John's heart. Kate, having been raised by a single mother, has seen the pain caused by playboys like John Tucker, and she won't stand idly by. Together with the three jilted ex-girlfriends, they hatch a plan to teach John a lesson. Things rarely go as planned, especially when Kate starts to think that she might be falling for John herself.

John Tucker Must Die starred Jesse Metcalfe as the titular John Tucker. Arielle Kebbel played "Carrie," Sophia Bush played "Beth," and R&B star Ashanti played "Heather." The film also starred the likes of Jenny McCarthy, Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Penn Badgley (Gossip Girl, YOU), Taylor Kitsch (Savages), and others. It was written by Jeff Lowell (Two and a Half Men, Hotel for Dogs)

