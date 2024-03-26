Bad Boys 4 Trailer Debuts, Reveals Full Title

Bad Boys: Ride or Die has a brand-new trailer and Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back in a big way. The explosive clip sees Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett back up to their old shenanigans in Miami. There's a cartel conspiracy that the Bad Boys get wrapped up in. They're tasked with clearing Captain Howard's name. There's one problem though, it seems like they're being set-up as well. So, Bad Boys: Ride or Die is going to be a fugitive movie along with the normal Bad Boys set up of Smith and Lawrence as action stars. It's a fun swing for the series to take. Check out the new trailer for yourself right here.

Lawrence has always done a lot of the comedic heavy-lifting in this franchise. But, he's operating really efficiently in what we've seen so far. There are so many stars coming into the fold for this entry. The cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nunez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith, Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano. So, there'e plenty of movie pieces as Mike and Marcus try to get out of their current jam in one piece. That helicopter set piece alone will probably be getting some buzz on social media.

Deciding On Bad Boys: Ride Or Die As A Name

(Photo: Sony Pictures)

There was some wondering online abut the title of this movie when Bad Boys 4 was announced. Now that we know it's going to be Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, it seems like one of the directors probably let that one out of the bag. Adil El Arbi and Bilal Fallah spoke to The Playlist's The Discourse podcast about possible titles for this Smith and Lawrence return. One of the names they kept coming back to was Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Even still, as late as last year there was still some discussion about what to call this movie. Check out what they had to say.

"Well, you know, the title that we like – I don't know that they're going to go for it yet – would be like Bad Boys Ride or Die because Bad Boys 4 Life is already taken. We didn't know there was going to be a fourth one, you know?" El Arbi explained on the podcast. "But yeah, what's going to happen in this one is, I think that there's going to be way more comedy. The third one had the dramatic tone. With this one, it's really our purpose to get people laughing and having a good time in the theater. Martin [Lawrence] is going to a higher level in this one. This is the culmination of the Marcus Burnett arc."

Are you liking the new trailer? Let us know down in the comments!