Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Reactions Hit Social Media

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to make its mark on the world. After the success of Godzilla vs Kong in 2021, the team at Warner Bros. Discovery was quick to order more monster action. Now, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to launch this week, and its first reactions suggest the MonsterVerse has peaked with this epic blockbuster.

As you can see below, the reactions for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire come in the wake of its L.A. premiere. The movie had its first premiere in California last night, and the social embargo lifted shortly after the movie's credits rolled. So far, it seems reviews for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are plenty positive, and ComicBook's Megan Peters agrees.

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a fast-paced thrill with so much kaiju action. Easily my favorite MonsterVerse entry to date. The perfect combo of Destroy All Monsters and Guardians of the Galaxy," she shared after scoping the film out herself.

Of course, other fans and critics have been quick to share their love for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. So if you want to see what the reactions are saying, you can check out a slew of them in the slides below!

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit U.S. theaters on March 29th. You can check out the rest of the MonsterVerse's films now on Max. Plus, you can find the franchise's first live-action drama on Apple TV+ with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

What do you think about this turnout for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!