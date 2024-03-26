Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Reactions Hit Social Media
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire may be the best MonsterVerse movie to date.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is ready to make its mark on the world. After the success of Godzilla vs Kong in 2021, the team at Warner Bros. Discovery was quick to order more monster action. Now, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is set to launch this week, and its first reactions suggest the MonsterVerse has peaked with this epic blockbuster.
As you can see below, the reactions for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire come in the wake of its L.A. premiere. The movie had its first premiere in California last night, and the social embargo lifted shortly after the movie's credits rolled. So far, it seems reviews for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire are plenty positive, and ComicBook's Megan Peters agrees.
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a fast-paced thrill with so much kaiju action. Easily my favorite MonsterVerse entry to date. The perfect combo of Destroy All Monsters and Guardians of the Galaxy," she shared after scoping the film out herself.
Of course, other fans and critics have been quick to share their love for Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. So if you want to see what the reactions are saying, you can check out a slew of them in the slides below!
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will hit U.S. theaters on March 29th. You can check out the rest of the MonsterVerse's films now on Max. Plus, you can find the franchise's first live-action drama on Apple TV+ with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.
#GodzillaXKong was more fun than I expected. I was happy to see Kong get more respect. It was nice to see more monsters and less annoying humans. The battles were cool but corny, and the science got a little too nerdy. Felt like Christopher Nolan & WWE made a monster movie.😅👍🏿 pic.twitter.com/FQqE6FnyAK— Emmanuel (E-Man) Noisette (@EmansReviews) March 26, 2024
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the most enjoyable MonsterVerse movie yet, the one where it feels everybody understood the assignment. Story is a bit thin, but the titan smashing more than makes up for it. #GodzillaXKong pic.twitter.com/gk8gDeYXhT— Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 26, 2024
#GodzillaXKong The New Empire is a fun ride with Godzilla and Kong back at it again. It's another reason to see these two Titans smash and bash monsters and destroy cities. Skar King had promise but wasn't threatening overall. The human story was forgettable. pic.twitter.com/NWa1Zf5T6d— John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 26, 2024
#GodzillaXKong is a momentous spectacle that dazzles with its vibrant technicolor visuals. The epic battles btwn the titans are jaw-dropping and are accompanied by a story with a gargantuan heart. Plus, there’s Dan Stevens flexing in a Hawaiian shirt for 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/PsBMAdsQjH— Shannon | #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@shannon_mcgrew) March 26, 2024
#GodzillaXKong is a noisy titan brawl with hardly any human heart to engage us on an emotional level. But audiences coming for the fights alone are getting a supremely awesome tag team match between Godzilla and Kong vs Skar King and Shimo. #GodzillaxKongTheNewEmpire pic.twitter.com/oqEdpiWxEq— Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) March 26, 2024
#GodzillaXKong is an ATOMIC BLAST! A fantastically weird, psychedelic trip through the Shōwa Era w/all the vibrance of an 80s album cover. This thing is an absurdist romp – crimson apes, frost dragons, a delightfully absurd Dan Stevens. Another FUN entry in the MonsterVerse! pic.twitter.com/Qmzx8Jytug— Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) March 26, 2024
#GodzillaXKong is like an ‘80s cartoon come to life; this thing is so insanely colorful and toyetic, it’d shock Joel Schumacher. Collects a compelling coterie of non-humans in an AVATAR meets PLANET OF THE APES way, and as for humans, Dan Stevens is having a ball. So was I! pic.twitter.com/0Gf1Wmh4re— Bill Bria (@billbria) March 26, 2024
#GodzillaXKong hits plenty of sweet spots for me! Tons of wild kaiju action, a brutal villain for Kong, a powered-up Godzilla, Dan Stevens having a blast, some legit surprises, and so many colors. Bring me more MonsterVerse! pic.twitter.com/eaxDkJwmnF— Aaron Neuwirth (@AaronsPS4) March 26, 2024
#GodzillaXKong is an absolute slobberknocker. A textbook blockbuster that deserves to be seen on the biggest screen possible.
Just like playing with your favorite toys as a kid, this movie is a whole lot of fun. pic.twitter.com/WWg8z8PXoi— Ben F. Silverio (@BSilverio20) March 26, 2024
I think #GodzillaXKong may be my favorite of the MonsterVerse movies? It feels like the most complete movie, and everything worked for me. Kong in particular is a fucking star.— Rafael Motamayor (@RafaelMotamayor) March 26, 2024