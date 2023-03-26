John Wick: Chapter 4: Lionsgate Exec Comments on Keanu Reeves' Future With Franchise

The John Wick franchise experienced its biggest win to-date this weekend, as John Wick: Chapter 4 broke series records with its release. The new installment of the acclaimed action franchise debuted to a $73.5 million box office opening in North America and $137.5 million across the globe. John Wick 4 also boasts some of the best reviews of the franchise, from both critics and fans. After this kind of performance, it should come as no surprise that the executives at Lionsgate are hoping to see star Keanu Reeves return for more movies.

Following the arrival of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Joe Drake spoke to Deadline, saying that the company hopes it's not done with Reeves and the titular assassin.

"We're not ready to say goodbye to Keanu with this franchise," Drake explained. "It's what alternative there will be." The executive went on to add there there are "a lot of different things we can do" with Reeves' Wick character.

"I've seen this movie five times in the last week," he continued. "I can see the way that the audience moves him."

Reeves will return at least one more time as John Wick, though he won't be at the center of a new film. The beloved actor confirmed he will appear in spinoff film The Ballerina, which stars Ana de Armas and is planned for a 2024 release. Beyond The Ballerina, there's no telling when we could see Reeves' Wick in a film again, especially when you consider the events of John Wick: Chapter 4.

John Wick: Chapter 4 Ending Explained (SPOILERS AHEAD)

John Wick has spent four movies shooting, punching, and slicing his way out of trouble, only to find himself in even more by the time the film came to an end. In John Wick 4, the wild ride finally came to a close.

The new movie ends with Reeves' Wick seemingly dying at the hands of his friend, Caine. The final scene sees Winston and the Bowery King at grave with John Wick's name on it.

