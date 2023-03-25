John Wick: Chapter 4 Set for Record-Breaking Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Keanu Reeves is back as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is set to have the best opening weekend for the series thus far. The film already had the best opening day for the John Wick movies with $29.4 million. By the end of John Wick: Chapter 4's first three days, it will have earned $70.6 million, a new opening weekend high for the John Wick series. That's particularly impressive considering how certain other blockbuster franchises have opened shy of expectations in 2023. John Wick: Chapter 4 is also garnering some of the best reviews for the franchise, from both fans and critics. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanuagh awarded the film 4 out of 5 possible stars in his John Wick: Chapter 4 review. He writes: "Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski have pushed themselves further and harder than ever, making for some truly jaw-dropping set pieces that will make audiences wonder where else this franchise could possibly go. The story itself, however, doesn't leave audiences with many questions, as we're largely given rehashes of story beats from previous installments, as Chapter 4 might confirm that the narrative has run out of steam before its creators. The new additions to the ensemble have also offered the opportunity to expand this franchise outside the world of Wick, which couldn't have come at a better time. While we'll never turn down the chance to see Reeves return as Wick, John Wick: Chapter 4 could close the book on the character with some of the most impressive and blood-pumping sequences that raise the bar of the entire action-movie landscape." Scream VI, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Creed III, and 65 round out this week's top five. The full list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Photo: Lionsgate) Opening Weekend

Total: $70.6 million With the price on his head ever increasing, legendary hit man John Wick takes his fight against the High Table global as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld, from New York to Paris to Japan to Berlin. Chad Stahelski directed John Wick: Chapter 4 from a screenplay written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Ian McShane. prevnext

2. Scream VI (Photo: Paramount) Week Three

Weekend: $8.88 million

$8.88 million Total: $90.3 million Four survivors of the Ghostface murders leave Woodsboro behind for a fresh start in New York City. However, they soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when a new killer embarks on a bloody rampage. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett directed Scream VI from a screenplay written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. prevnext

3. Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Two

Weekend: $8.6 million

$8.6 million Total: $45.2 million Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with their adult superhero alter egos. When a vengeful trio of ancient gods arrives on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Shazam and his allies get thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of the world. David F. Sandberg directed Shazam! Fury of the Gods from a screenplay written by Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan. It stars Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Rachel Zegler, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, Lucy Liu, Djimon Hounsou, and Helen Mirren. prevnext

4. Creed III Week Three

Weekend: $81. million

$81. million Total: $140.6 million Still dominating the boxing world, Adonis Creed is thriving in his career and family life. When Damian, a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy resurfaces after serving time in prison, he's eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight. To settle the score, Adonis must put his future on the line to battle Damian -- a fighter who has nothing to lose. Michael B. Jordan directed Creed III from a screenplay written by Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin. Jordan stars with Tessa Thompson, Jonathan Majors, Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, and Phylicia Rashad. prevnext

5. 65 (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $3.25 million

$3.25 million Total: $27.8 million After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he's actually stranded on Earth -- 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at a rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa, must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures. Scott Beck and Bryan Woods wrote and directed 65. The film stars Adam Driver and Ariana Greenblatt. prevnext

6. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (Photo: Marvel Studios) Week Six

Weekend: $2.1 million

$2.1 million Total: $209.5 million Ant-Man and the Wasp find themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures, and embarking on an adventure that pushes them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Peyton Reed directed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from a screenplay by Jeff Loveness. The film stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas, and is playing in theaters now. prevnext

7. Cocaine Bear (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Five

Weekend: $2.05 million

$2.05 million Total: $62 million After a 500-pound black bear consumes a significant amount of cocaine and embarks on a drug-fueled rampage, an eccentric gathering of cops, criminals, tourists, and teenagers assemble in a Georgia forest. Elizabeth Banks directed Cocaine Bear from a screenplay written by Jimmy Warden, loosely based on a true story. The film stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta. Elizabeth Banks directed Cocaine Bear from a screenplay written by Jimmy Warden, loosely based on a true story. The film stars Keri Russell, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Margo Martindale, and Ray Liotta. prevnext

8. Jesus Revolution (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Five

Weekend: $2 million

$2 million Total: $49 million

In the 1970s, Greg Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets a charismatic street preacher and a pastor who open the doors to a church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds is a counterculture movement that becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history. Jon Erwin and Brent McCorkle directed Jesus Revolution, which is based on the book of the same name by Greg Laurie and Ellen Santilli Vaughn. The film stars Joel Courtney, Kelsey Grammer, Anna Grace Barlow, Jonathan Roumie, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. prevnext

9. Champions (Photo: Focus Features) Week Three

Weekend: $1.47 million

$1.47 million Total: $13.4 million A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined. Bobby Farrelly directed Champions from a screenplay by Mark Rizzo as an English-language remake of the 2018 Spanish film of the same name. It stars Woody Harrelson, Kaitlin Olson, Ernie Hudson, and Cheech Marin. prevnext