John Wick 4 Star Wants Tracker Spinoff To Have Oscar-Level Actor as the Villain

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now out in theaters and no doubt one of the breakout new fan-favorite characters the film introduces is none other than "Mr. Nobody" aka "The Tracker." A dog-loving, backpacking bounty hunter of the assassin world, Tracker was played by Invasion and Wynonna Earp actor Shamier Anderson, who has been very pronounced in his support of the idea of Tracker getting his own spinoff project.

In his latest interview, Anderson not only doubles down on talking up a Tracker spinoff ("from your mouth to your pen, to the press, let's make it happen!"), he also goes so far as to say he thinks his spinoff deserves an Oscar-caliber actor as its villain. And, he has a few ideas of who it could be...

"Liam Neeson would be a great antagonist," Anderson told Vulture. "I think Denzel Washington would be a crazy antagonist. It would be really interesting to see a female villain; Meryl Streep would be something different. So those are my top three choices: Denzel Washington, Liam Neeson, and Meryl Streep."

As you probably know, the trio of actors that Shamier Anderson named are definitely all "Oscar-level" talents. Denzel Washington is a two-time Oscar-winner (for Glory and Malcolm X) and a nine-time nominee; Liam Neeson was nominated in 1994 for his role in Schindler's LIst; and Meryl Streep is the MVP of Oscars, with three wins (The Iron Lady, Sophie's Choice, Kramer vs. Kramer) and twenty-one nominations!

Weirdly enough, none of the actors mentioned by Shamier Anderson are totally impossible to get into a John Wick movie. Denzel Washington and Liam Neeson have both made late-stage career pivots into B-movie action films, with a combined list of titles too long to list here, besides big franchise trilogies like The Equalizer and Taken. After so much awards acclaim, even Meryl Streep has started branching out into some more fun territory, doing projects like Adam McKay's Netflix satire film Don't Look Up, Netflix's dramedy musical Prom, or Hulu's Only Murderers in the Building alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. As The Devil Wears Prada, Doubt, and The Manchurian Candidate has all demonstrated, Streep is also arguably at her best when playing an archvillain role.

(Photo: Lionsgate)

The John Wick franchise has pulled its fair share of stars over the years, with names like Common, Ruby Rose, Donnie Yen, Laurence Fishburne, John Leguizamo, Bridget Moynahan, Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Willem Dafoe, Michael Nyqvist, Mark Dacascos, Hiroyuki Sanada, Peter Stormare, Jason Mantzoukas and more. Either Neeson, Washington or Streep would be a fine addition to the crew.

John Wick 4 is now in theaters, with prequels, sequels, and spinoffs in the works.